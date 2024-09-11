Ponniyin Selvan star Jayram Ravi announced separation with wife Aarti Ravi yesterday, now Aarti has slammed him regarding the same

In Pic: Aarti Ravi & Jayram Ravi

The South industry and the country as a whole were left in shock when Ponniyin Selvan fame Jayram Ravi took to his social media to announce his separation from wife Aarti Ravi. The much-sought-after couple have decided to go their separate ways after being together for 15 years due to personal reasons. Ravi, in his statement, said that he chose to announce this because he always wanted to be transparent with his fans. It turns out this news has caught Aarti off guard, who, according to her latest statement, was not aware that the news was to be made public yesterday. Aarti has slammed Jayram for doing it without her consent in her latest comment on the row.

Aarti Ravi Slams Jayram Ravi’s Divorce Announcement

Aarti Ravi is the daughter of noted television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar. She married Jayram Ravi in 2009, and they were together for 15 long years. They share two sons, and there is no clarity on who gets custody or if they will choose co-parenting. Aarti, in a statement, has now slammed Jayram for announcing their separation without her knowledge on social media.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Aarti Ravi wrote, “I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 15 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves.”

She added, “For some time, I have sought several opportunities to speak directly with my husband, hoping to have an open dialogue in a manner that honors the commitment we made to one another and to our family. Sadly, that opportunity was not afforded to me, leaving both my children and me completely blindsided by this announcement. The decision to walk out of our marriage is purely one-sided and does not benefit our family.”

Aarti Ravi Addresses False Narrative About Her

Aarti Ravi also made sure to address the false narrative circulating on social media that paints her as a villain. “Despite the pain this has caused, I have chosen to remain dignified and refrain from public comment until now. It has been hard to endure the false public narrative that has unfairly placed blame on me and subjected my character to attacks. As a mother, my first priority is and always will be the well-being of my children. I cannot stand by while this narrative affects them, and I will not allow these unfounded allegations to go unaddressed. My focus remains on the well-being of our children and helping them navigate this difficult time with the strength and integrity they deserve. I trust that in time, the full context of our situation will be understood,” she wrote.

In her conclusion, Aarti Ravi wrote, “Lastly, I would like to thank the press, media, and our dear fans for their unwavering support throughout the years. Your kindness and love have been a pillar of strength for us, and I appreciate your continued prayers and respect for our privacy during this challenging chapter of our lives.”

Jayram Ravi is yet to respond to Aarti Ravi’s statement. Stay tuned to Midday for more.