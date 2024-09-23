The pre-release event for Devara starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had to be cancelled due to security concern. The event was scheduled for Sunday and called off in the last moment

Jr NTR

Listen to this article Devara pre-release event in Hyderabad gets cancelled due to overwhelming crowd, Jr NTR apologises to fans x 00:00

The Man of Masses NTR Jr. is universally acknowledged as one of the biggest mass heroes in Indian cinema, and his latest film 'Devara: Part 1' has once again proven the massive fanbase he commands. With sky-high expectations surrounding this highly anticipated 2024 release, the much-awaited pre-release event was unfortunately cancelled due to security concerns and overwhelming crowd numbers. Originally planned as an indoor event to manage the frenzy, the sheer passion and excitement of NTR Jr.'s fans made it nearly impossible to control the situation. The pre-release event was scheduled very close to Ganesh Nimarjanam, and large-scale events like this typically require at least a week of preparation. Additionally, the heavy rains over the past few days in Hyderabad created many challenges. Even though it didn’t rain yesterday, the conditions wouldn’t have been favorable for an outdoor event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with Devara: Part 1 poised to release on September 27th, the excitement is at an all-time high. The pre-release event, which was supposed to take place yesterday, witnessed fans storming the venue from various places across the country. Despite efforts by the police and security forces, the uncontrollable crowd, coupled with the level of excitement, led to the unfortunate cancellation of the event for safety reasons. The fans' love and frenzy for their hero was beyond control, leaving everyone speechless at the sheer magnitude of his stardom.

Jr NTR apologises to fans after event cancellation

In a video message, Jr NTR apologised to his fans while defending the organisers. The superstar said, "I am deeply saddened that Devara's event has been cancelled, especially because I was looking forward to it so much. I enjoy spending time with you and sharing many interesting details about Devara. I was excited to share many details about Devara and explain the efforts put into the film. But, the event couldn't happen due to security reasons. I share your disappointment. My pain is more than yours."

He added, "In my opinion, it is wrong to blame the producers or organisers for the cancellation of the event."

We regret being in this situation but are forever grateful to our beloved Man of Masses NTR’s fans. 🙏🏻🙏🏻



The biggest celebration awaits. See you in theatres on Sept 27th.#Devara #DevaraOnSep27th pic.twitter.com/oSXa2ga6Za — Devara (@DevaraMovie) September 22, 2024

The team of Devara also released an official statement explaining the reason for cancellation.

We were eagerly waiting for this day as we’ve worked hard on this film for years and wanted to celebrate it on a grand scale especially since its the first solo release of our beloved Man of Masses NTR after 6 years. However we faced many challenges.



Pre Release Event was… — Devara (@DevaraMovie) September 22, 2024

Take a look at how fans arrived in large numbers for the event:

Jr NTR fans arrived in large numbers at Hyderabad venue ahead of Devara pre-release event on Sunday. However, due to an uncontrollable crowd, the organisers were forced to cancel the event#JrNTR #JrNTRFans #DevaraPreReleaseEvent #DevaraStorm #Hyderabad #EntertainmentNews… pic.twitter.com/Rz0AegC7Yz — Mid Day (@mid_day) September 23, 2024

Past instances when Jr NTR drew overwhelming crowd at public events

This isn’t the first time NTR Jr. has experienced such crowd madness. In 2004, during the audio launch of his blockbuster film Andhrawala in Kurnool, over 9 to 10 lakh people attended, arriving in trains, buses, and lorries. Special trains were arranged for fans, making it a historic event that is still a hot topic in cinema discussions. This took place after the release of his hit film Simhadri, further cementing his status as a mass icon.

More recently, NTR Jr.'s stardom shone bright when he was invited as the chief guest for a large-scale event in Hyderabad for Brahmastra. Though it wasn’t his film, the love his fans showed was remarkable, and the event became the talk of the town due to the overwhelming turnout. Similarly, during the RRR promotions in Mumbai, despite it being a multi-starrer event and the presence of stars like Salman Khan, NTR Jr.'s fans turned up in the largest numbers, chanting his name and slogans for him. This led the “Man of Masses” to calm them down to ensure the smooth continuation of the event.

About Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara: Part 1:

Devara: Part 1 marks NTR Jr.'s first solo release in six years, and expectations are astronomical. Directed by the supremely talented Koratala Siva and featuring music by the sensation Anirudh Ravichander, the film has already generated massive buzz. Anirudh’s music for the film has gone viral, and his recent tweet about the project has only added to the hype. His backing of the film has led to heightened anticipation, with many believing Devara: Part 1 is poised for a record-breaking box office run.