Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara Part: 2 shelved? Here's what we know

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara Part: 2 shelved? Here's what we know

Updated on: 05 January,2025 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Refuting rumours about Devara Part: 2 being shelved, a source reveals that the Jr NTR-starring sequel is in the scripting stage and will commence shoot by 2026



Jr NTR


Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR’s Devara Part 1 created buzz but delivered an unimpressive performance at the box office, sparking speculation about the sequel’s cancellation. However, a source close to the production confirms that Devara Part 2 is in the scripting stage, with the cast set to begin shooting by early 2026. 


 “It will be bigger than its prequel, with all the characters having more evolved arcs. Vara (Jr NTR), Thangam (Kapoor), Bhaira (Saif Ali Khan), Singappa (Prakash Raj), Task Force Chief Shivam (Ajay), and Rayappa (Meka Srikanth) will return to the screen in a more dynamic way,” the source reveals. They add that, Vara’s character will have more screen time. “The reason why Vara killed his own father will also be revealed. Devara Part 2 will be set in more contemporary times.” 


While the makers plan to retain the cast, they also anticipate new additions. The sequel will feature more underwater sequences to amplify its larger-than-life appeal, and “the action will get bloodier.” “The scripting process for Devara Part 2, led by director Koratala Siva and his dedicated team, has begun in earnest. The makers plan to pick up from the cliffhanger in Part 1,” says the source. The filming schedule for Jr NTR remains undecided, as he is committed to Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 and Prashanth Neel’s period drama (tentatively titled Dragon), both expected to conclude by the end of the year.




