South superstar Jr NTR shared his experience working with ace filmmaker Ayan Mukerji for the action thriller film ‘War 2’ which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani

Jr NTR, Ayan Mukerji Pic/Instagram, AFP

Listen to this article Jr NTR recalls disagreeing with ‘War 2’ director Ayan Mukerji's need for prep: ‘I am very instinctive’ x 00:00

South superstar Jr NTR recently joined Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt for a panel discussion ahead of his film ‘Devara Part 1’. During the interaction, the ‘RRR’ actor spoke about the difference between South and Hindi cinema. He also shared his experience working with ace filmmaker Ayan Mukerji for ‘War 2’ which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jr NTR says South Indian films are chaotically organised

The actor explained, "Too much prep doesn't give you the chance to explore yourself. South Indian films (sets) have always been chaotically organised. Like, if the prints have to come tomorrow, the team will still ask for one extra hour because they want to make some changes in the edit. The clock is ticking, the prints have to be delivered, but you are still working on the film."

He added, "You are shooting for a crazy sequence tomorrow, but everybody is so chill, we are not prepping at all. We know what needs to be done. I think it is the chaos which brings a great amount of organisation and somewhere that makes us more instinctive as artistes."

Jr NTR on disagreements with ‘War 2’ director Ayan Mukerji

He said, “When I was shooting for ‘War 2’, Ayan did not know what was going to come. Because he was trying to bring it out from me, that's how this was going to come out. I told him, 'Ayan I am very instinctive, Kuch na kuch aa jayega (something will come)'. Now, he is not used to doing this at all, he loves prep, and I am completely the opposite. And then Adi Sir (Aditya Chopra) was there in between, who said, 'It's ok, it's ok, I get it'.”

'War 2', which is the sixth film of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy universe, is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film pits superstar Hrithik Roshan against Jr NTR in a bloody showdown of epic proportions.

Jr NTR will next be seen in ‘Devara: Part 1’

Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, 'Devara: Part 1' marks the return of superstar Jr NTR, following his Golden Globe and Oscar triumph with 'RRR'. In this film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux. It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it. The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.