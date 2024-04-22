'War 2' actor Jr NTR flaunts Rs 7.5 crore watch as he arrives in Mumbai for shoot - watch video

Jr NTR’s wristwatch is a limited edition piece from the brand Richard Mille and costs a whopping Rs 7.5 crore.

Jr NTR Pic/Yogen Shah

'Man of Masses' NTR Jr arrived in Mumbai on Sunday evening for the shoot of the upcoming spy universe film 'War 2'. Images on social media show NTR wearing a white shirt and blue denim. He topped the look with a black baseball cap, sunglasses, and black sports shoes. However, what grabbed attention was his swanky watch that comes with a mammoth price tag.

As per reports, Jr NTR’s wristwatch is a limited edition piece from the brand Richard Mille and costs a whopping Rs 7.5 crore. Watch the video below.

'War 2', which is the sixth film of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy universe, is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film pits superstar Hrithik Roshan against NTR Jr in a bloody showdown of epic proportions. It also stars Kiara Advani, while the music is given by Pritam.

A report by mid-day.com states that the two actors will also have a dance-off in the new thriller. While it was a foregone conclusion that the Aditya Chopra production would include a dance number featuring Duggu, it seems that the makers have come up with a situation to involve Taarak’s character in showcasing his nimble-footed skills as well. Especially after his smooth moves in the Oscar-winning song, ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ (2022) co-starring Ram Charan.

Reportedly, Pritam has created a pacy track that is said to be one of the high points of the thriller. Considering that Hrithik’s song, ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’, with Tiger Shroff in ‘War’ (2019) was a chartbuster, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in upping the ante in all aspects, from scale and action to emotions and music.

At this point, it is not known if leading lady Kiara Advani will join Duggu and Taarak in the high-energy dance number.

Aditya and Ayan have announced August 14, 2025, as War 2’s date with cinemas.

Besides that Jr NTR also has 'Devara: Part 1' in the pipeline featuring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film promises gripping action sequences and an extraordinary musical score. The first part will hit theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend.

(With inputs from Agencies)