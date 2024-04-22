Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: I want to take on PM Modi, says Hemangi Sakhi
Maharashtra: Confusion within forest department leaves Vasaikars at wits’ end
40 girls in Mumbai University hostel fall sick
Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil’s mobile phone stolen
Mumbai: Man detained for trying to smuggle diamonds worth Rs 2 cr
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > War 2 actor Jr NTR flaunts Rs 75 crore watch as he arrives in Mumbai for shoot watch video
<< Back to Elections 2024

'War 2' actor Jr NTR flaunts Rs 7.5 crore watch as he arrives in Mumbai for shoot - watch video

Updated on: 22 April,2024 10:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jr NTR’s wristwatch is a limited edition piece from the brand Richard Mille and costs a whopping Rs 7.5 crore.

'War 2' actor Jr NTR flaunts Rs 7.5 crore watch as he arrives in Mumbai for shoot - watch video

Jr NTR Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
'War 2' actor Jr NTR flaunts Rs 7.5 crore watch as he arrives in Mumbai for shoot - watch video
x
00:00

'Man of Masses' NTR Jr arrived in Mumbai on Sunday evening for the shoot of the upcoming spy universe film 'War 2'. Images on social media show NTR wearing a white shirt and blue denim. He topped the look with a black baseball cap, sunglasses, and black sports shoes. However, what grabbed attention was his swanky watch that comes with a mammoth price tag. 


As per reports, Jr NTR’s wristwatch is a limited edition piece from the brand Richard Mille and costs a whopping Rs 7.5 crore. Watch the video below. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)


'War 2', which is the sixth film of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy universe, is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film pits superstar Hrithik Roshan against NTR Jr in a bloody showdown of epic proportions. It also stars Kiara Advani, while the music is given by Pritam.

A report by mid-day.com states that the two actors will also have a dance-off in the new thriller. While it was a foregone conclusion that the Aditya Chopra production would include a dance number featuring Duggu, it seems that the makers have come up with a situation to involve Taarak’s character in showcasing his nimble-footed skills as well. Especially after his smooth moves in the Oscar-winning song, ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ (2022) co-starring Ram Charan. 

Reportedly, Pritam has created a pacy track that is said to be one of the high points of the thriller. Considering that Hrithik’s song, ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’, with Tiger Shroff in ‘War’ (2019) was a chartbuster, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in upping the ante in all aspects, from scale and action to emotions and music. 

At this point, it is not known if leading lady Kiara Advani will join Duggu and Taarak in the high-energy dance number. 

Aditya and Ayan have announced August 14, 2025, as War 2’s date with cinemas.

Besides that Jr NTR also has 'Devara: Part 1' in the pipeline featuring Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film promises gripping action sequences and an extraordinary musical score. The first part will hit theatres on October 10, 2024, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend.

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

War 2 ayan mukerji hrithik roshan Jr NTR Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK