Jr NTR's 'Simhadri' to be re-released in theatres after 20 years

Jr NTR in Simhadri

Fans of superstars Jr NTR has already begun as fans have announced the re-release of the actors' film 'Simhadri' in in theatres. the film will be released in theatres on May 20, which marks the actor's birthday.

Trade Analayst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to annouce the re-release of the film in theatres. "NTR JR: ‘SIMHADRI’ RETURNS TO THEATRES… Fans of #JrNTR announce the re-release of the #Blockbuster hit #Simhadri [in 4K] in style… An indication of sky-high celebrations in store on 20 May 2023. #NTRJr," he wrote.

'Simhadri' was first released in 2003 and was directed by SS Rajamouli. It was Rajamouli's second directorial and also his second film with Jr NTR. The film was written by V Vijayendra Prasad who is also the writer of Baahubali and RRR. Apart from Jr NTR, the film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Ankitha, Mukesh Rishi, and Rahul Dev.

'Simhadri' was the highest grossing Telugu film of 2003. The film was very well received by critics and audience alike.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli once again created a blockbuster in the form of 'RRR'. The film which also stars Ram Charan in the lead gained international acclaim. The film has been honoured at various international platforms including the Golden Globe and Oscars. The film bagged the Oscar for Best original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. MM Keeravani composed the music of the film. He had also composed the music for the 2003 film 'Simhadri'

