Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde steps in to halt ‘dadagiri’ of housing society committee
Stress and heart attack quietly killing Mumbai’s policemen
BMC is back to its favourite pastime—re-digging up Mumbai!
Mumbai: Woman booking hospital appointment online loses Rs 18 lakh
Mumbai: Work on undersea tunnel for bullet train to start soon
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Jr NTRs Simhadri to be re released in theatres after 20 years

Jr NTR's 'Simhadri' to be re-released in theatres after 20 years

Updated on: 10 April,2023 10:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'Simhadri' was first released in 2003 and was directed by SS Rajamouli. It was Rajamouli's second directorial and also his second film with Jr NTR

Jr NTR's 'Simhadri' to be re-released in theatres after 20 years

Jr NTR in Simhadri


Fans of superstars Jr NTR has already begun as fans have announced the re-release of the actors' film 'Simhadri' in in theatres. the film will be released in theatres on May 20, which marks the actor's birthday. 


Trade Analayst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to annouce the re-release of the film in theatres. "NTR JR: ‘SIMHADRI’ RETURNS TO THEATRES… Fans of #JrNTR announce the re-release of the #Blockbuster hit #Simhadri [in 4K] in style… An indication of sky-high celebrations in store on 20 May 2023. #NTRJr," he wrote. 



'Simhadri' was first released in 2003 and was directed by SS Rajamouli. It was Rajamouli's second directorial and also his second film with Jr NTR.  The film was written by V Vijayendra Prasad who is also the writer of Baahubali and RRR. Apart from Jr NTR, the film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Ankitha, Mukesh Rishi, and Rahul Dev. 


'Simhadri' was the highest grossing Telugu film of 2003. The film was very well received by critics and audience alike. 

Meanwhile, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli once again created a blockbuster in the form of 'RRR'. The film which also stars Ram Charan in the lead gained international acclaim. The film has been honoured at various international  platforms including the Golden Globe and Oscars. The film bagged the Oscar for Best original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. MM Keeravani composed the music of the film. He had also composed the music for the 2003 film 'Simhadri' 

Also Read: Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan set to battle it out in 'War 2'

Jr NTR Entertainment News bollywood news Regional Cinema News south cinema

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK