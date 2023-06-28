JR NTR demand government investigation for his Fan Shyam who found dead. While the police suspect it as a suicide; Shyam's friends and family claim it to be a murder

JR NTR demands government investigation as his fan dies of unknown reason. Pic- (Jr NTR instagram)

Listen to this article Jr NTR's fan Shyam dies under strange-circumstances, RRR actor demands police investigation x 00:00

Shyam, an enthusiastic fan of star Jr NTR, died under strange circumstances, shocking many on the internet. On June 25, the 20-year-old was discovered dead in his Konaseema district home. While reports indicate he committed suicide, his friends and family believe he was murdered. Jr NTR joined them in requesting a police investigation into the situation.

While extending his condolences the RRR actor wrote, "Shyam's death is extremely painful to learn of. My deepest condolences to Shyam's family. Not knowing the circumstances under which he died must be nerve-wracking for all. I request the government officials to investigate the matter immediately.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shyam allegedly attended every Jr NTR function. He was seen crossing all security at Das Ka Dhamki's pre-release function to greet the actor on stage in a viral video.

While Jr NTR's security attempted to apprehend Shyam, the actor stopped them and posed for a photo with him. Shyam was a college student from the East Godavari district, according to reports.

Meanwhile, superstars such as Pawan Kalyan, Aadi Sivakumar, Nikhil Siddhartha, Director Maruthi, and others have requested the Andhra Pradesh police to investigate Shyam's death.

Maruthi, the director, wrote, "Fans won't expect anything except good things about their heroes and good cinema, it's sad to see one young boy leave us with unknown reasons."

“Pained to learn about the suspicious death of unemployed youngster Shyam. Deepest condolences to his family & friends. A thorough investigation without any bias is needed, even if it involves YCP leaders as alleged by locals. We will fight until justice is delivered to Shyam,” tweeted the General Secretary of Telugu Desam Party.

Political leader N Chandrababu Naidu took to his twitter handle and said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Shyam in Chintaluru, EG District. The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are alarming. I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially. Let's ensure transparency prevails and justice is serve.”