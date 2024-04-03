Jyotika and Suriya's intense workout session sets a new bar for couple goals - watch video

Suriya and Jyotika got married on September 11, 2006. They have two children, a daughter and a son.

Suriya, Jyotika Pic/Instagram Screenshot

Power couple Jyotika and Suriya, who are established actors on an individual level with their incredible performances on screen over the years, took the internet by storm with their latest workout video. Jyotika captioned the clip, “Double sweat, double fun!” which shows them doing rigorous exercises at the gym together.

Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

Meanwhile, on the work front, the makers of the much-awaited 'Kanguva' starring Suriya and Bobby Deol unveiled the official teaser. Suriya is seen as a mighty and ruthless warrior. The action sequences in the teaser promise to be an unforgettable cinematic experience, with Bobby Deol joining as the antagonist and in a never-before-seen avatar. The video also shows glimpses of the tribal warriors and has some highly engaging action sequences as well. Siruthai Siva has directed the film. Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu are also part of 'Kanguva'.

Last year, Suriya announced his next project, 'Suriya 43,' alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh. Suriya and Sudha Kongara are returning for 'Surya 43,' following the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru, which earned him a National Award for Best Actor.

On the other hand, Jyotika was recently seen in 'Shaitaan' alongside Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Jyotika essayed the role of a mother to Janki Bodiwala.

Talking about playing a mother on screen and being one in real life, Jyotika said, "There are a lot of sequences in the film that ignite motherhood, and I don't know if I want to really reveal them, but one of them was a very important reason why I said yes to this film also. I think throughout, it was a constant that the film reminded you of how responsible one has to be with a teenage daughter and what role a mother and father play in the protective journey of their kids."

She added, "I think, as a mother, from the beginning to the end, this film has that emotion and responsibility throughout. That feeling of just protecting your child continuously. I think every parent watching the film will be under that light."

Directed by Vikas Bah; 'Shaitaan' is touted to be a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Gujarati movie titled Vash.

(With inputs from ANI)