Actors Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan on Monday announced their co-production 'Kaantha', directed by Selvamani Selvaraj of "The Hunt for Veerappan" fame. This makes for a one of kind epic collaboration for two reasons. This is the first time that the two actors will be sharing screen and the two will also be co-producing the film. Also starring Bhagyashri Borse and Samuthirakani Pillaiyar, the upcoming multilingual movie will be produced by Daggubati under Spirit Media and Salmaan's banner Wayfarer Films.

According to the makers, 'Kaantha' is a cinematic journey that explores the complexities of human relationships and societal change during a dynamic period in history. The inaugural clap of the film, set in the evocative backdrop of 1950s Madras, was given by Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati at the Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Daggubati said partnering with Wayfarer Films for 'Kaantha' adds a new dimension to this project. "Their commitment to quality cinema aligns perfectly with our vision at Spirit Media. 'Kaantha' is the ideal film to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Suresh Productions and mark the beginning of a new era with Spirit Media," the producer said in a statement.

Salmaan said he is excited to embark on a new journey with Spirit Media. "This ('Kaantha') is a beautifully layered story that captures the depths of human emotions and gives an actor a lot of scope to perform. I am thrilled to get started and bring this film to life," he added.

Selvaraj, whose directing credits include for docuseries 'The Hunt for Veerappan' and feature film 'Nila', said collaborating with such talented producers and creative teams has been a privilege.

"With 'Kaantha', we aim to transport audiences to a bygone era, capturing its essence while telling a story that resonates with contemporary emotions," he added.

What's next for Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati?

Salmaan was last seen on screen a year ago in the Malayalam film 'King of Kotha'. The film failed to impress at the box office. He will next be seen in the Telugu film 'Lucky Bhaskar'.

Rana, on the other hand, will be seen in the Tamil film 'Vettaiyaan' with Rajinikanth.