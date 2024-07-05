Kajal Aggarwal has termed legendary actress late Sridevi's eyes as the most captivating in the film industry

Kajal Aggarwal and late Sridevi. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Kajal Aggarwal finds Sridevi's eyes most captivating in the industry x 00:00

Kajal Aggarwal has termed legendary actress late Sridevi's eyes as the most captivating in the film industry.

Known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, Kajal launched her lifestyle brand 'Kateeka' meaning beautiful eyes in Mumbai on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked which actress' eyes she finds the most beautiful, Kajal said, "All my contemporaries and seniors have stunning eyes, which have undoubtedly contributed to their success. But if I have to pick a favourite, it would be Sridevi. I've always been a huge admirer of her captivating eyes."

The actress also shared that the family member who brings maximum joy to her home is her son Neil.

"It has to be my son Neil. He brings happiness into the lives of everyone in our house. Seeing him always brings a smile to our faces, no matter how tired we are. He has a magical way of dispelling all exhaustion."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever