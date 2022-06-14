Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Kajal Aggarwal shares adorable picture with love of her life Neil Kitchlu see post

Updated on: 14 June,2022 12:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The 'Singham' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute click where she can be seen holding Neil in her arms, who is looking cute in an all-white outfit

Picture courtesy/Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram account


Kajal Aggarwal, who is enjoying the phase of motherhood, shared an adorable picture with her baby boy Neil on social media. The actress is seen holding her little bundle of joy in her arms as the baby rests peacefully in her arms. 

She captioned the post, "#NeilKitchlu The love of my life. #heartbeat."




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)


