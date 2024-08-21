During a press event for his latest film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani was asked about Arshad’s comments and didn’t hold back in sharing his thoughts

Nani slams Arshad Warsi

Listen to this article 'Most publicity he's got': Nani slams Arshad Warsi over calling Prabhas 'a joker' in Kalki 2898 AD x 00:00

Arshad Warsi’s recent remarks about Prabhas’ performance in Kalki 2898 AD have sparked a wave of backlash. Actor Nani has now added his voice to the criticism, dismissing Arshad’s opinions as irrelevant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nani slams Arshad Warsi over calling Prabhas 'a joker' in Kalki 2898 AD

During a press event for his latest film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani was asked about Arshad’s comments and didn’t hold back in sharing his thoughts.

He mentioned that Arshad was receiving the "most publicity" he’s ever had due to his remarks. Nani added: “The person that you’re referring to, this must be the most publicity he has got in his life. You are unnecessarily glorifying an unimportant matter.”

Sudheer Babu criticises Arshad Warsi

Last week, Warsi was asked in a podcast what was the last bad film he watched and the Munna Bhai star said it was Kalki 2898 AD. While the actor was all praise about megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s performance, he said Prabhas was like a joker in the blockbuster movie, a comment that didn’t go down well with fans as well as the Telugu film fraternity.

Babu, known for Telugu film Sammohanam (2018) and Hindi movie Baaghi (2016), said he never expected the “absence of professionalism” from Warsi. “It’s okay to criticise constructively, but it’s never okay to bad-mouth [someone]. Prabhas’s stature is too big for comments coming from small minds,” the actor wrote on X on Tuesday.

But, what happened?

Arshad Warsi is known for being straightforward, and in a recent podcast interview with Samdish Bhatia, he candidly discussed his life, career, and the movies he’s recently watched. When talking about Kalki 2898 AD, Arshad didn’t hold back, sharing that he didn’t like it at all.

When discussing the movie, Arshad began by praising Amitabh Bachchan's presence and star power, highlighting his role as one of the leads. “Maine Kalki dekhi, mujhe toh nhi acchi lagi. Mujhe bahut takleef hoti hai jab (I watched Kalki. Didn't like it. It hurts me when)… Amit ji was (mind-blown sounds) unbelievable. I can't understand that man. I swear if we got the power he has, life ban jaae (our lives would be set). He's unreal.”

However, he then gave a straightforward critique of the film without holding back. “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).”