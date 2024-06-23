Kamal Haasan will be next seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures.

Kamal Haasan

Listen to this article Kamal Haasan meets Tamil Nadu Hooch tragedy victims: 'It has to be occasional drinking' x 00:00

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who is gearing up for the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ met the Hooch tragedy victims at the Kallakurichi Medical College in Tamil Nadu. The death toll has risen to 56, according to the district administration's report.

After meeting the victims, Kamal, during an interaction with ANI shared, "...These victims will have to understand they have exceeded their limit and they have been careless. They have to be careful. They have to take care of their health. My request to government would be to create psychiatric centres which will counsel them... It has to be occasional drinking, social drinking if at all. But they must understand that exceeding the limit in any form be it sugar or anything is bad..."

ADVERTISEMENT

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: After meeting the Hooch tragedy victims, MNM party chief Kamal Haasan says, "...These victims will have to understand they have exceeded their limit and they have been careless. They have to be careful. They have to take care of their health. My request to… pic.twitter.com/qrci9g8OFs — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2024

As per the information shared by the District Collectorate, Kallakurichi, there were a total of 216 patients admitted to four hospitals in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor. In Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), Pondy, 17 patients are alive and three have been declared dead, while in Vilupuram Medical College, four people are alive and four have been declared dead. Most deaths occurred at Kallakurichi Medical College, where 31 people are dead and 108 are alive. At Salem Medical College, 30 people are alive, whereas 18 have been reported dead."There are 160 people who were admitted to the hospitals mentioned above and 55 people are dead," according to official data. 152 male patients are alive in the incident, whereas 51 are dead. Meanwhile, BJP workers in Tamil Nadu on Saturday staged a protest over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in 2898 AD. The trailer showed that director Ashwin loosely reimagined Mahabharat from a futuristic lens and added a dystopian touch. Kamal Haasan is a part of the film. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani are also a part of the film.

He also has 'Indian 2' in his kitty. Directed by S. Shankar, 'Indian 2' features an impressive ensemble cast, including Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, and many others. Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, the film showcases exceptional cinematography by Ravi Varman and Rathnavelu, with editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. 'Indian 2' is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.

(With inputs from ANI)