Kamal Haasan in Thug Life

On Kamal Haasan's 70th birthday, makers of 'Thug Life' unveil film's action-packed teaser - watch video

On Kamal Haasan’s 70th birthday, the makers of his 234th film, ‘Thug Life’, have ignited a wave of excitement with the teaser and release date reveal—an epic gift from the legend himself. The cinematic world has received a seismic jolt, sending fans and cinephiles into a frenzy. Released just a day ago, the powerful title announcement stirred a massive buzz, offering a tantalizing glimpse into an action-packed spectacle that promises to be a true magnum opus.

Kamal Haasan collaborates with Mani Ratnam for the third time

Anticipation mounts as Kamal Haasan steps into the gritty role of Rangraya Sakthivel Nayakar. With masterful fight sequences, his portrayal captures a raw, time-hardened finesse, hinting at an epic narrative of underworld grit and survival. ‘Thug Life’ is a cinematic giant, marking the third collaboration between two titans of Indian cinema—director Mani Ratnam and the legendary Kamal Haasan—following their celebrated work in ‘Nayakan’ and the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ duology.

Considered one of the greatest and most respected actors in Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan has been feted with National Film Awards, nine Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, four Nandi Awards, and one Rashtrapati Award. He was awarded the Kalaimamani Award in 1984, the Padma Shri in 1990, the Padma Bhushan in 2014, and the Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier) in 2016.

AR Rahman scores music for ‘Thug Life’

With Ratnam’s visionary direction, A.R. Rahman’s electrifying score, and Haasan’s unmatched prowess, audiences are in for an unforgettable ride through a high-octane action extravaganza.

Joining Haasan in this outing are the dynamic Silambarasan TR and the versatile Trisha, adding their depth and intensity to the stellar cast. As revealed in the teaser, Haasan’s character, Rangraya Sakthivel Nayakar, brings a refined edge to the thug life—confronting danger with grit and grandeur only he can embody. This glimpse hints at a symphony of thrills and high-stakes action, promising audiences a hard-hitting visual spectacle that will raise the stakes for cinematic storytelling.

Produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mehendran, and Siva Ananth, and directed by Mani Ratnam, ‘Thug Life’ stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser. The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 5, 2025.