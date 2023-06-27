Kamal Haasan, the president of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, handed over a cheque of Rs.3 Lakh and assured assistance to M. Sharmila, Coimbatore’s first woman bus driver, in her entrepreneurial endeavors.

Sharmila recently submitted her resignation to a private agency following an alleged dispute with the conductor and operator. During this time, Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Kanimozhi (DMK) honored Sharmila and even traveled alongside her on the bus. Recognizing Sharmila’s determination and dedication, Haasan personally handed over the 3 Lakh cheque to her on June 26, 2023, as confirmed by her father, K. Mahesh.

In a press statement, Mr Haasan acknowledged, “Sharmila was the first private bus driver in Coimbatore, like Veeralakshmi, the first woman driver of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Vasanthakumari, and the first woman ambulance driver. She has worked hard to achieve her dream of becoming a bus driver”

With Haasan’s contribution and support, Sharmila is now all set to embark on her entrepreneurial endeavor with renewed enthusiasm and resources

