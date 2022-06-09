Kamal Haasan gifts 'Rolex' Suriya his own Rolex watch after the success of 'Vikram'

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 June,2022 12:08 PM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Suriya, who appears at the fag end of the film, interestingly plays a character called 'Rolex' in the film

Suriya. Pic/Twitter


After having gifted director Lokesh Kanakaraj a car and all his assistant directors a motorbike each, superstar Kamal Haasan has now gifted his own Rolex watch to actor Suriya for his power-packed performance in the just-released action thriller 'Vikram'.

Suriya, who appears at the fag end of the film, interestingly plays a character called 'Rolex' in the film. Director Lokesh Kanakaraj and Kamal Haasan, who are delighted with the overwhelming response to their film which is smashing box office records, called on Suriya at his residence to thank him for his contribution to the film.





