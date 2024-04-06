Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' to be released in June, check out new poster

On Saturday, the producers of the upcoming actioner, Lyca Productions, dropped a new poster of Indian 2, announcing June as the release month

Indian 2 poster

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' will land in theatres in June 2024.

The post read, "Gear up for the comeback of Senapathy! INDIAN-2 is all set to storm in cinemas this JUNE. Mark your calendar for the epic saga!"

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.

In the poster, vigilante Senapathy (Kamal Haasan) is seen standing with his trademark twisted finger in handcuffed hands.

Sidharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal are also a part of the film. 'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020.

Kamal Haasan was last seen on the big screen in the 2022 film Vikram.

