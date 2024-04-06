Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Kamal Haasans Indian 2 to be released in June check out new poster
<< Back to Elections 2024

Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' to be released in June, check out new poster

Updated on: 06 April,2024 09:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

On Saturday, the producers of the upcoming actioner, Lyca Productions, dropped a new poster of Indian 2, announcing June as the release month

Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' to be released in June, check out new poster

Indian 2 poster

Listen to this article
Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' to be released in June, check out new poster
x
00:00

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' will land in theatres in June 2024.


On Saturday, the producers of the upcoming actioner, Lyca Productions, dropped a new poster of Indian 2, announcing June as the release month.


The post read, "Gear up for the comeback of Senapathy! INDIAN-2 is all set to storm in cinemas this JUNE. Mark your calendar for the epic saga!"


Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.

In the poster, vigilante Senapathy (Kamal Haasan) is seen standing with his trademark twisted finger in handcuffed hands.

Sidharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal are also a part of the film. 'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020.

Kamal Haasan was last seen on the big screen in the 2022 film Vikram.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kamal haasan rakul preet singh Indian Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates south cinema
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK