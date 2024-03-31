Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture from her happy morning with Jackky Bhagnani as she enjoyed coffee with her best

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21

Rakul Preet Singh shares happy pictures as she enjoys coffee with her 'best'

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who were in a relationship for a couple of years, recently got married in a beautiful ceremony held last month in Goa. Since then, the couple has been dominating the headlines. Now, the duo shared a picture from their happy morning as they enjoyed coffee with each other.

Taking to her Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture of the two celebrating their morning as she had her coffee with her 'best'. While dropping the picture of two coffee mugs, Rakul wrote, “Morning coffee with the best.”

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani:

Bollywood’s newlyweds Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani recently dropped colour-filled pictures from their first Holi celebrations after getting married. Taking to Instagram, the two shared an adorable video that features several pictures and clips in which Rakul and Jackky can be seen applying Holi colours to each other. They also share smiles and hug each other in the video. The duo tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21. They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day.

Rakul Preet Singh all praise for Jackky Bhagnani:

Earlier, the trailer of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, produced by Jackky, was launched, and Rakul quickly took to her Instagram to heap praises on her husband. Sharing the trailer on her Instagram, Rakul called it a full-power kickass trailer. In her note, Rakul wrote, “Fullllll powerrrrrr! What a kickass trailer!! What action ufffff @allabbaszafar, you are a rockstar. No one does action better than @akshaykumar, @tigerjackieshroff!! @jackkybhagnani, I'm sooo proud of you! Can't wait for the world to witness the adrenaline of them @RepadaNymukh @poolpar @manushi chhillar.”

About the ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Trailer:

In the trailer of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, heroes Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are seen giving their all to save the world from a deadly weapon and a nasty masked antagonist played by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the upcoming action thriller. The over three-minute-long trailer begins with the introduction of the “dushman,” who does not have a name, identity, or face but has only one goal: “revenge.” The villain steals a weapon, which Ronit Bose Roy’s character describes as the “most powerful and dangerous weapon ever to be made.”

