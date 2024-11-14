Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai: Poor connectivity, worse air and gridlocks plague Bandra Kurla Complex
Mumbai: The digital wall blocking cyber cops
Gorai dismembered body: Fish vendor kills minor sister’s boyfriend, dumps pieces in paint drums
Maharashtra elections 2024: Uddhav and Shinde Sena battle it out in Andheri East
Maharashtra elections 2024: Only mobile phones allowed at PM Modi's rally in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Kanguva review Audience praise Suriyas performance but unimpressed with predictable story

Kanguva review: Audience praise Suriya's performance but unimpressed with 'predictable' story

Updated on: 14 November,2024 11:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On the release day of Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva, audiences took to social media to share their honest reviews after watching the film First Day First Show

Kanguva review: Audience praise Suriya's performance but unimpressed with 'predictable' story

Suriya in Kanguva

Listen to this article
Kanguva review: Audience praise Suriya's performance but unimpressed with 'predictable' story
x
00:00

This morning, the nation woke up to the biggest film of the year, Kanguva, now releasing on the big screen. The film starring Suriya in the lead has generated phenomenal buzz and is ready to set new records. The excitement has truly taken over, with audiences flocking to theaters in large numbers and reactions pouring in. As the morning shows of the film sell out, fans have taken social media by storm, expressing their love for Kanguva. From what they loved about the film to what did not impress them, netizens have shared their feedback and thoughts on the film after watching it on the first day of release. 


Suriya's performance, Bobby Deol's epic entry win hearts, screenplay not much


"Kanguva Review: It's an epic Blockbuster.💥🔥
#Suriya and #BobbyDeol's best movie till date and #DishaPatani also looks so hot.🌟⭐🔥👌
Top tier BGM, faceoff sequence execution and VFX & visuals top Notch 👍
Don't miss this...💐💐🔥
#KanguvaBookings 
#KanguvaFromNov14 
#Kanguva"


https://x.com/sudhiryadvv/status/1856869710500884506?s=46

"Movie vera level🔥🥵🏆
Siva has made a strong comeback! It’s a must-watch in theaters for its stunning visuals. As always, Suriya’s acting is outstanding.
DSP BGM kangu kangu kanguvaaa🔥
Racey Screen Play🔥
My rating 4/5
Blockbuster #Kanguva  🏆🏆🏆🏆"

https://x.com/_desperado45/status/1856897779362402815?s=46

"#Kanguva Review: A SPECTACULAR MASTERPIECE! 🔥
#Suriya & #BobbyDeol's finest film so far, and #DishaPatani looks stunning 🥵
Supreme BGM, intense face-off scenes, and next-level VFX & visuals. 👌"

https://x.com/mohd_asjad_/status/1856870260890382802?s=46

Predictable screenplay, says a netizen: 


A fan also shared a detailed pros and cons list of the film:

About Kanguva

Kanguva’ is the biggest and most expensive film of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crore, it's bigger than the likes of Pushpa, Singham, and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people. Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe. The film will be released on 14 November 2024.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kanguva suriya bobby deol Disha Patani Entertainment News Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates south cinema

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK