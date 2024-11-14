On the release day of Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva, audiences took to social media to share their honest reviews after watching the film First Day First Show

Suriya in Kanguva

Kanguva review: Audience praise Suriya's performance but unimpressed with 'predictable' story

This morning, the nation woke up to the biggest film of the year, Kanguva, now releasing on the big screen. The film starring Suriya in the lead has generated phenomenal buzz and is ready to set new records. The excitement has truly taken over, with audiences flocking to theaters in large numbers and reactions pouring in. As the morning shows of the film sell out, fans have taken social media by storm, expressing their love for Kanguva. From what they loved about the film to what did not impress them, netizens have shared their feedback and thoughts on the film after watching it on the first day of release.

Suriya's performance, Bobby Deol's epic entry win hearts, screenplay not much

Predictable screenplay, says a netizen:



A fan also shared a detailed pros and cons list of the film:

About Kanguva

‘Kanguva’ is the biggest and most expensive film of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crore, it's bigger than the likes of Pushpa, Singham, and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people. Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe. The film will be released on 14 November 2024.