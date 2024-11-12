The team of Kanguva is busy promoting the film. Suriya, during a promotional event spoke about his Tamil films remade in Hindi and gave a special shoutout to one of the films and its lead actor

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 'Kanguva' actor thanks THIS Bollywood actor for making him famous in North India x 00:00

Ahead of the release of 'Kanguva', Suriya, Siva, and Disha Patani recently appeared in the IMDb original series 'Ask Each Other Anything'. Actor Suriya shared insights into his latest role in Kanguva, reflecting on the significance and depth he brings to this powerful character. Known for taking on challenging roles, Suriya discussed his approach to Kanguva and his inspirations in the film industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suriya says he always wants to do something different and challenging

When asked about his initial reaction to the Kanguva script, Suriya explained, “I always want to do something different from who I am. In most of my films, I take on those kinds of challenges. Be it 'Pithamagan', 'Ghajini', and even 'Singham' or 'Rolex'. Kanguva is a leader, an inspiration, and a role model. It doesn't happen naturally. Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar sir as writers, they are an inspiration. They have changed the film industry. Actors like Kamal Hassan sir, Rajinikanth sir, Amitabh Bachchan sir. These people are legends and inspirations—individuals who made others want to act and be part of this profession because of them. In Kanguva, he’s a role model for his community and clan, someone they trust, stand behind, and look up to with certain expectations. He must embody qualities that earn trust, from childhood through fatherhood, growing into a figure others can rely on and look up to as a saviour. It’s not just about being a warrior; Kanguva is a complete package.”

Suriya wants to go back and thank Aamir Khan

On his favorite Hindi remake of his films, Suriya said, “For people who are not aware of the remake, I would like to say again 'Kaakha Kaakha' was 'Force' here, 'Ghajini' was of course just 'Ghajini' in Hindi, and Singham of course was made, but with a lot of changes. Now 'Sarfira' is the remake of 'Soorarai Pottru'. I would go back and thank Aamir Khan sir because usually when a remade film is done, the original actor, the cast, and the directors, are not discussed in front of the media. But for the first time, I think, Aamir sir made sure that he spoke about the film and spoke about all the actors and the director. And, of course, I loved what he did in the Hindi version. Even before anybody could speak about me, I think he was solely responsible for people in North India, people who don't speak Tamil, to know about me. He repeatedly kept taking my name and introduced me to the rest of the audience. And still, other films are very close to my heart. But I would say 'Ghajini' was a wonderful experience, borders were raised, language (barrier) got raised and people got to know me”.

When asked if there’s a role from a favourite film he’d like to play, Suriya expressed his admiration for Bollywood classics: “I think everything started in 1975 when 'Sholay' and 'Zanjeer' started and the angry young man look started with those films. The character is played by Amitabh ji, a character named 'Vijay' in Zanjeer. I love it—it’s an iconic film, and I would love to relive those moments. I wish I could do justice to it." Responding to the same question, Patani said, “I love superhero movies, so I would say Wonder Woman”.

'Kanguva' will be released worldwide on 14th November 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)