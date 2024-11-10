Breaking News
Kanguva trailer: Suriya starrer promises a larger-than-life experience with an epic time-travel twist

Updated on: 10 November,2024 10:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Kanguva trailer: It showcases stylized futuristic sequences alongside rustic prehistoric scenes, creating a perfect blend of mystical prehistory and futuristic science fiction

Kanguva trailer: Suriya starrer promises a larger-than-life experience with an epic time-travel twist

In Pic: Kanguva trailer is out now

Kanguva trailer: Suriya starrer promises a larger-than-life experience with an epic time-travel twist
The larger-than-life trailer of Suriya’s 'Kanguva' is out now. The 'Kanguva' trailer features an impressive setup, and what stands out is that the clip doesn’t reveal much about the film while hinting at time travel between the past and future. The thrilling trailer also features a mesmerizing soundtrack. The film elevates expectations with its grand visuals and a storyline unlike any seen before. Now, the makers have taken the film’s hype to the next level by unveiling the exciting release trailer, which suggests 'Kanguva' could be a promising movie.


While announcing the trailer, the makers wrote, "Written in ink and blood, the past and present shall collide. Unveiling the EPIC #Kanguva Release Trailer. Link in Story. 4 Days to go for the Magnum Opus #Kanguva."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Studio Green (@studiogreen_official)


Details about Suriya starrer Kanguva trailer

The 'Kanguva' trailer is indeed a visual treat. Packed with intense action and a mind-blowing background score, the trailer introduces the audience to both worlds of the film, tracing a story that spans the past and present. It showcases stylized futuristic sequences alongside rustic prehistoric scenes, creating a perfect blend of mystical prehistory and futuristic science fiction.

Superstar Suriya looks absolutely different. Moreover, the trailer promises yet another outstanding offering from the South film industry.  Last seen as Rolax in the blockbuster Vikram and in other films like Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru, Suriya packs a punch in Kanguva, riding high on back-to-back successes with his mega pan-India stardom.

More about movie Kanguva 

'Kanguva' is the biggest and most expensive film of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crore, it surpasses major films like 'Pushpa', 'Singham', and several other big titles. Additionally, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents. The makers had a very specific vision in mind, as this unique film delves into the prehistoric period. They hired Hollywood experts for technical aspects like action and cinematography. The film includes one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people. Studio Green has partnered with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale worldwide. The film is set to release on November 14, 2024.

