‘Kanguva’, made under the banner of Studio Green, is expected to be one of the biggest films of 2024. With its tantalizingly thrilling posters and the amazing 'Fire Song,' the excitement for the film is continuously rising to a fever pitch. Now, after a long wait, the trailer of ‘Kanguva’ has finally been released, and it's indeed extraordinary and out of this world, with ‘Kanguva’ looking like it’s going to rule the box office.

The trailer of ‘Kanguva’ is proof that the South Indian film industry is leaving no stone unturned in creating something out of the box and grand. After ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Kanguva’ is yet another example of impeccable content from the South.

Suriya's character is portrayed as a ferocious daredevil, and the superstar is making a ravishing entry into the Pan-India market. It's fair to say that the trailer is Suriya's lion’s roar across India. The trailer beautifully depicts prehistoric humans. Such an imaginative and daring project could only come from the South.

On the other hand, Bobby Deol, who bounced back on the big screen with ‘Animal’ looks equally menacing as the antagonist Udhiran.

With the trailer release, The makers wished the director Siva as he celebrated his birthday. They further jotted down the caption. "Wishing the master storyteller and the maestro of cinematic experiences a birthday as unforgettable as his films Here's to a blockbuster year and abundant success for our #DirectorSiva Sir Wishes from Team #Kanguva #HBDSiva"

Billed as a revenge drama, ‘Kanguva’ is the biggest and most expensive film of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crores, it's bigger than the likes of ‘Pushpa’, ‘Singham’, and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on October 10, 2024.