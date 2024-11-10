In a recent conversation, Suriya revealed that in the early days of their career, his now-wife Jyotika's salary was three times higher than his own for a film

In Pic: Suriya and Jyotika

Listen to this article Suriya recalls earning one-third of wife Jyotika’s salary: 'It took me five years to stabilize' x 00:00

Ever wonder what a secure man looks like? We have the answer to your question: it's Suriya. The Tamil actor is a walking green flag, and his latest interview is proof. In a recent conversation, Suriya revealed that in the early days of their career, his now-wife Jyotika's salary was three times higher than his own for a film, and he was fully aware of Jyotika's position in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Suriya shared about Jyotika

In an interview with Mashable, the 'Kanguva' actor shared his experience working with Jyotika in her second Tamil film, Vasanth's 1999 release. While praising his wife, he said, “I knew Tamil, I was supposed to be an actor’s son, but I was fumbling, forgetting my lines, and I didn’t know how to act. It was my third or fourth film. I had a lot of respect for her work ethic; she would know the lines better than me. She would learn them by heart and was quite sincere.”

“She skyrocketed to success, and it took me five years to stabilize. It took me some time to call myself a hero and have my own market. In 'Kaakha Kaakha' (2003), her salary was three times higher than mine. I also realized at that time where I was in life. She was ready to be a part of my life; her parents had also agreed. I realized what I was earning and what she was earning. I realized I had to pull up my socks and be equal to her, at least be able to protect them. Eventually, it all happened,” Suriya further shared.

About Suriya's work front

On the work front, Suriya is all set for the release of his upcoming film 'Kanguva'. The film was initially scheduled to release on October 11; however, the makers decided to postpone it to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth’s 'Vettaiyaan'. Now, the movie will hit theatres on November 14, 2024.

Directed by Siva, 'Kanguva' is the biggest and most expensive film of the year. With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, it surpasses films like 'Pushpa', 'Singham', and several other big-budget films. The film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents. The makers had a specific look in mind, as this is a unique film set in the prehistoric period.