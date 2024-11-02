KE Gnanavel Raja, the head of Studio Green that is producing Kanguva, is said to have landed in a legal soup after Reliance Entertainment filed a case against him in the Chennai High Court over an unpaid loan tied to several films

Suriya and Bobby Deol

Dazzling in New York

Even as the India was celebrating Diwali, Tabu was creating fireworks of a different kind. The two-time National Award-winning actor was wowing critics and audiences alike at the New York première of Dune: Prophecy with her portrayal of Sister Francesca in the new HBO Original series. She also had the media eating out of her hand with her stunning black ensemble created by designer duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Tabu’s latest international outing is based on Frank Herbert’s novel, Dune: The Sisterhood, and she stars in a recurring role. Along with a video of the actor from the grand event on their social media, the designer duo wrote that the ensemble was a unique spin on the traditional Angrakha outfit and at the same time, also showcased the revival of their iconic crushed silk collection. In the video, Tabu can be heard telling the media, “It is a custom-made dress. It’s taken like a month to create. It is by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the most celebrated designers in India. I love them.” Last seen in Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Tabu’s next, Dune: Prophecy, is set to drop on

November 17.

SRK-Pandit’s spiritual bonding

On Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday today, producer Anand Pandit can’t help but reminisce the superstar’s words for him on his 60th birthday celebrations last year. Back then, talking to the media about his bonding with the producer and real estate magnate, SRK had said, “He is also my spiritual guru. He understands vaastu, so when one of my films doesn’t do well, I call him over to change things up in my house. I say, ‘Sir, meri pichhli waali picture chali nahin, kuch kar do.’ And he suggests moving a mirror around. But fortunately, my films have been working.” Conceding that until then he didn’t know the Jawan (2023) actor believed him, Pandit shared, “When I told him that vaastu is all about the energy, he believed it, and he made the corrections in his house and then, he got the desired results. This was like a private thing, but he chose to make it public and he said, ‘Anand bhai jo kehte hai main vo karta hoon and he is like my spiritual guru.’” All praise for SRK, Pandit added, “I’m glad that we share a very good friendship.”

Celebrating togetherness

Yesterday, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap completed 16 years of marriage. She marked the occasion with a special post, with pictures from their wedding album. Alongside, Tahira wrote, “It has been quite a journey. From Shri Ganesh portraits, red zebra flowers as backdrop, contrived poses… kaafi lambi journey rahi hai (sic).” Wishing the Dream Girl 2 actor on their anniversary, she added that she was also “making up for wishing you on the wrong date last year.” And to think that it’s always the men who are accused of forgetting important dates. She concluded her post saying, “When you celebrate cringe, you are truly in love.”

Lots in a song

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the makers of The Sabarmati Report released the song, Raja Ram. Vikrant Massey, the lead actor of the film that revolves around the investigation of the burning of the Sabarmati Express train near Godhra in 2002, shared a dekko of the song on his social media. Alongside, he wrote, “This Diwali, the light will lead us to the truth we seek.” The film also stars Raashii Khanna (top right) and Ridhi Dogra (top left). Interestingly, the song Raja Ram is a redux of the iconic song Ram Ram from Ektaa R Kapoor’s epic television show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Insiders say, Ekta, who is backing the drama thriller, felt the song fits the narrative perfectly. Initially slated to arrive on May 31, the film will now release on November 15.

Revisiting their blessings

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who tied the knot on September 16, revisited their special day with a social media post yesterday. Alongside a series of pictures from their wedding in a 400-year-old temple in Telangana, which was attended by icons like Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, Aditi wrote, “It’s been a blessed, magical year! In a very special part of our wedding ceremonies, we received the blessings and love of our father and mother figures, our gurus and mentors. To be in the presence of these special people, who have not just seen us grow, but have been the reason for that growth was life affirming and beyond (sic).” Thanking everyone, she added, “We are not done yet family! There is more magic and love to share before this unforgettable year ends.” Aditi concluded her post by wishing her fans a “Happy Diwali from Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu,” as she calls herself and Siddharth.

Good news!

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are expecting their first child together. The actor couple, who tied the knot in August this year, shared the news on their respective social media handles with pictures from Amy’s maternity shoot. “Perfection,” they wrote in the caption. She also shared one of the pregnancy portraits on her Instagram story and captioned it, “Beyond excited.”

Pre-release tussle

Suriya and Bobby Deol’s Kanguva appears to have hit a roadblock ahead of its November 14 release. KE Gnanavel Raja, the head of Studio Green that is producing the fantasy action thriller, is said to have landed in a legal soup after Reliance Entertainment filed a case against him in the Chennai High Court over an unpaid loan tied to several films. Raja had reportedly borrowed R99.22 crore from Reliance for Arya-starrer Teddy and Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan. However, he has only repaid R45 crore so far. Reliance has demanded the payment of R45 crore and sought a stay on the theatrical release of Kanguva, and the OTT release of Thangalaan till the dues are cleared. Justice Kumaresh Babu has recorded the statements and adjourned the matter till November 7.