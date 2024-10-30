After celebrating the one-year anniversary of '12th Fail', Vikrant Massey is back in a new avatar with 'The Sabarmati Report'. Check out the newly released poster of the actor

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article New Poster out! Vikrant Massey shines in a thought provoking poster from 'The Sabarmati Report' x 00:00

The hard-hitting teaser of 'The Sabarmati Report' has left the nation in absolute shock with its storyline that sheds light on the devastating incident of our Indian history. The teaser was trending on YouTube for more than 48 hours. While it left the audience eager to learn more and raised many questions about the incident, the makers have now released a gripping new poster featuring Vikrant Massey, highlighting the perspective of Today’s news become tomorrow’s waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vikrant Massey's new poster from 'The Sabarmati Report'

Taking to their social media, the makers of 'The Sabarmati Report' shared a new poster featuring Vikrant Massey, exuding sheer intensity as he sits beside a trash bin. Along with the new poster, they included a powerful caption.

''Sach ko toh woh jala denge, par sawalon ka kya? #TheSabarmatiReport in cinemas 15th November''

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

The movie is based on two fearless journalists who have set out to unravel the mysteries of the 2002 Godhra riots against all odds. The movie dives into the world of investigative journalism. The film gets its title from the Sabarmati Express which was burnt during the riots. It is expected to be one of the most spine-chilling and gripping crime dramas.

The lead characters are played by Vikrant Massey, Raashi Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, it is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The movie was earlier releasing on 2nd August 2024 but the makers pushed the date further and it is now releasing in cinemas on 15 November 2024. It is a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios and is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Work front of Vikrant Massey and Rashi Khanna

Vikrant was last seen in Netflix's crime-thriller 'Sector 36' as a sly serial killer alongside Deepak Dobriyal who portrays an ambitious cop. The Aditya Nimbalkar directorial was based on Noida serial murders and received praise and critical acclaim.

Vikrant also recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of his blockbuster film '12th Fail' directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The actor portrayed an honest and ambitious boy from Chambal who aspired to become an IAS officer.

Whereas Raashi was last seen in Yodha alongside Siddharth Malhotra. She also has two South-Indian movies 'Telusu Kada' and 'Aghathiyaa' scheduled to release by the end of this year.