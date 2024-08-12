Netizens share honest reaction to Kanguva trailer

Suriya in Kanguva trailer

Listen to this article 'What have Suriya and Bobby Deol done!': Netizens share honest reaction to Kanguva trailer x 00:00

The trailer of Suriya's upcoming film 'Kanguva', made under the banner of Studio Green has officially dropped, and reactions from fans and critics alike are pouring in with excitement and praise. The trailer of Kanguva showcases that the South Indian film industry is leaving no stone unturned in creating something out of the box and grand. Ever since it's release, it has brought a storm on social media. Here's a roundup of the most enthusiastic responses of the netizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fan couldn’t hold back their awe, declaring:

"WOW! I've never seen anything like #KanguvaTrailer! 🔥

What have @Suriya_offl and @thedeol done on the screen!🥵

They've set the screen ABLAZE with absolute intensity!😍

The fire they've brought is UNMATCHED! Still reeling from the experience!

#Kanguva"

WOW! I've never seen anything like #KanguvaTrailer! 🔥



What have @Suriya_offl and @thedeol done on the screen!🥵

They've set the screen ABLAZE with absolute intensity!😍



The fire they've brought is UNMATCHED! Still reeling from the experience!#Kanguva pic.twitter.com/DX0162rY2z — 𝙲𝙰𝙿𝚃𝙰𝙸𝙽 (@Cap_X_Edits) August 12, 2024

Another fan shared their enthusiasm for the film’s production quality:

"If the criticisms are valid, he hears it and he acknowledge it.

Banger #KanguvaTrailer 🦁🔥"

If the criticisms are valid, he hears it and he acknowledge it.



Banger #KanguvaTrailer 🦁🔥 pic.twitter.com/IW0hDIl86U — Siva (@sivaprakashrr) August 12, 2024

A cinephile impressed by the cinematic quality commented:

"Tamil cinema touching Hollywood standards, never seen before avatar is incoming, peak visuals and background score especially his SOUND MODULATION 😭🙏🏼🔥 • #KanguvaTrailer

2 year's wait will be worth, hyped to it's core 🙌🏼🔥"

Adrenaline is pumping!



Internet is breaking because of the arrival of Tsunami 🔥#Kanguva #KanguvaTrailer pic.twitter.com/ejh5ybssce — Naveen (@NaveenSuriya_FC) August 12, 2024

A fan felt the adrenaline rush, saying:

"Adrenaline is pumping!

Internet is breaking because of the arrival of Tsunami 🔥

#Kanguva #KanguvaTrailer"

Adrenaline is pumping!



Internet is breaking because of the arrival of Tsunami 🔥#Kanguva #KanguvaTrailer pic.twitter.com/ejh5ybssce — Naveen (@NaveenSuriya_FC) August 12, 2024

Another fan who has been highly anticipating the film said:

"Just watched #KanguvaTrailer , I must say that is gonna be huge 🔥

BLOCKBUSTER 💥🤯 by #Suriya , never gonna miss this Movie for sure. The best part is the THEME MUSIC 🎶🎵

Kanga ... Kanga... Kanguva 😈😈"

Just watched #KanguvaTrailer , I must say that is gonna be huge 🔥



BLOCKBUSTER 💥🤯 by #Suriya , never gonna miss this Movie for sure. The best part is the THEME MUSIC 🎶🎵



Kanga ... Kanga... Kanguva 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/c5svVGbt7N — Amit Singh 𝕏 (@RockstarAmit) August 12, 2024

Because of the impressive quality of the trailer that you don’t usually see that often, a fan distinguished Siva and Hollywood by saying:

"No, it’s not a Hollywood film. It’s a Siva film. 🫡

World-Class #KanguvaTrailer 🔥"

No, it’s not a Hollywood film. It’s a Siva film. 🫡



World-Class #KanguvaTrailer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b8c5ybMZsL — UK Suriya Fans Club™ (@UKSuriyaFC) August 12, 2024

The trailer’s release has clearly set a high bar, with fans eagerly awaiting the film’s full release. The trailer beautifully depicts the prehistoric world. Such an imaginative and daring project could only come from the South. The intense visuals, dynamic performances, and captivating music have already created a buzz that suggests ‘Kanguva’ is poised to be a major hit.

Directed by Siva, ‘Kanguva’ is the biggest and most expensive film of this year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crore, it's bigger than the likes of Pushpa, Singham, and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents of India. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a very unique film showing the prehistoric period. The makers hired experts from Hollywood for the technical departments like action and cinematography. The film has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on October 10, 2024.