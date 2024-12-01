Reports have it that Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna committed suicide, but the reason behind her tragic demise is still unclear, with authorities investigating the case

Kannada industry is shocked as actress Shobhitha Shivanna has passed away at the age of 30. Shobhitha has allegedly committed suicide; she was found dead in her Hyderabad residence. The actress allegedly died by suicide late last night. The shocking news has come as a disbelief for the entire Kannada industry, which still can’t process the news.

Kannada actress Shobhitha died of suicide

Shobhitha hailed from a place named Sakleshpur in Karnataka's Hassan district. The actress was married and had been living in Hyderabad for a while. She had her residence in Hyderabad, where she had been living for two years. Reports have it that she committed suicide, but the reason behind her tragic demise is still unclear, with authorities investigating the case. Currently, the police are investigating the matter, and her body has been sent for postmortem. As per Times of India, her body will be brought to Bengaluru for the last rites.

About Shobhitha’s personal life

After two years of marriage, Shobhitha distanced herself from Kannada cinema and started exploring opportunities in Telugu cinema. Shobhitha's last post was on November 1, where she shared about celebrating Diwali. The actress was seen urging fans to support her latest release.

The Hyderabad police are investigating the matter and reports surrounding Shobhitha's suicide, but no official statement has been released as of now. This incident underscores the critical need for mental health support in the entertainment industry, where constant demands and public scrutiny take a toll.

Shobhitha’s acting career

Shobhitha began her journey in the entertainment industry with Kannada television after relocating to Bengaluru. Over time, she became a prominent face on the small screen, starring in over 12 hit serials such as Galipata, Mangala Gowri, Kogile, Krishna Rukmini, Deepavu Ninnade Gaaliyu Ninnade, and Ammavru.

She later transitioned to films, which brought her immense success. She worked in several films, including Eradondla Mooru, ATM, Ondu Kathe Helwa, and Jackpot. Recently, she worked in the Kannada film First Day First Show, which created a buzz among fans. Shobhitha’s demise has left the entire Kannada industry in shock fans are mourning the death of the young talent.