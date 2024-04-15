Breaking News
Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish passes away at 55 police suspect suicide
Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish passes away at 55; police suspect suicide

Updated on: 15 April,2024 12:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Soundarya Jagadish, a renowned film producer from the Kannada Sandalwood industry, passed away yesterday on April 14th

Soundarya Jagadish passed away on Sunday

Soundarya Jagadish, a renowned film producer from the Kannada Sandalwood industry, passed away yesterday on April 14th. He was 55 years old. Now, reports are claiming that police suspect suicide as the reason for the producer's demise. He was found dead at his residence in Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi Layout, news agency PTI reported.


According to reports from PTI, Kannada film producer and businessman Soundarya Jagadish died following an alleged suicide attempt, police, and sources close to him said on Sunday. The producer allegedly attempted suicide Sunday morning in his residence at Mahalakshmi Layout here, they said. Although the final reports stating the reason behind Soundarya Jagadish's demise are yet to come, police have said that the investigation is underway.


"Jagadish has died following a suicide attempt. We brought him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Further procedures are underway to know what the reason was. There were no health issues; we are unable to tell you the reason suddenly. This happened this morning," Jagadish's friend Shreyas told reporters.


There were assumptions that if it was a suicide, then it could be because of the bank notice Jagadish had recently received. To the question of Jagadish being served the bank notice recently and whether that could have been the cause, Shreyas said, "No, it has no connection with this. That issue has been there for some time now. Business issues are different."

The police were informed immediately, Shreyas said, rejecting "misleading reports" that the death was due to cardiac arrest. He said, "On getting to know, he was immediately rushed to the hospital this morning...he had attempted suicide by hanging."

Jagadish, who also owned a pub in the city, was also a builder and businessman along with being a film producer. According to reports, the pub was recently involved in a controversy following late-night partying by some film personalities and crew, resulting in a temporary cancellation of its license.

Jagadish has produced several films including 'Snehitaru', 'Appu Pappu', 'Mast Maja Maadi', and 'Ramleela'. Soundarya Jagadish was a highly esteemed producer in the Kannada film industry. His unexpected passing came as a profound shock to his family members and friends.

(With inputs from PTI)

