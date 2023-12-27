Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Kannada stunt master Jolly Bastian dies of cardiac arrest

Updated on: 27 December,2023 03:27 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
IANS |

Stunt Master Jolly Bastian, who has worked in over 900 South Indian films, has died due to cardiac arrest. He is remembered for his work across all industries in South India and Bollywood

Pic courtesy/ Jolly Bastian's Instagram

Veteran stunt master Jolly Bastian, who worked in more than 900 Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, passed away following a massive heart attack at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. He was 57. The bigwigs of the southern film industry, especially from the Kannada film industry where he began his career, expressed shock and paid condolences. Born in Alleppey, Kerala, Jolly Bastian was brought up in Bengaluru.


While performing a stunt on a bike, Jolly Bastian was spotted by renowned filmmaker and hero V. Ravichandran, and he started working as his stunt double. He had worked in most of Ravichandran’s movies as stunt master.


Originally a bike mechanic, Jolly Bastian went on to become a top stunt master. He made his debut as a director with the movie 'Ninagaagi Kaadiruve' in 2009. Jolly Bastian directed stunts for KGF fame superstar Yash’s ‘Masterpiece’, a Kannada movie. Jolly Bastian also contributed to Kannada star and director Duniya Vijay’s yet to be released film ‘Bheema’.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

