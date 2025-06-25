Ahead of Kannappa's release, Vishnu Manchu complete his spiritual journey of visiting the 12 Jyotirlingas across the country. The actor shared the news by sharing photos from his visit to Sri Sailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh, his last of the 12

Vishnu Manchu visits 12 Jyotirlingas

Vishnu Manchu says 'My heart is full' as he completes his 12 Jyotirlingas visit ahead of Kannappa release

Telugu star Vishnu Manchu, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kannapaa, recently shared that he has completed a pilgrimage to the 12 Jyotirlingas on Wednesday. Kannappa is a mythological action drama, which is set to hit theatres on Friday, June 27, 2025. He shared the news of his completion of his spiritual journey across India. He ended his journey by visiting the Sri Sailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Vishnu Manchu completes his 12 Jyotirlinga visits

Vishnu took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle earlier today to share the news with a collage of photos from his visit to the temple. Apart from sharing the photos, he also penned a heartfelt note, which reflected on his spiritual journey. He wrote, "Twelve Jyotirlingas. One journey. Eternal peace. Just completed the sacred darshan at Sri Sailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple—one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. With this visit, my journey to all twelve Jyotirlinga temples comes to a divine close. My heart is full. My soul feels blessed."

My heart is… pic.twitter.com/COYa872JrG — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) June 25, 2025

He further wrote, "Life right now is filled with nothing but positivity, gratitude, and peace. As I stand at the edge of this spiritual milestone, I now look forward to the next chapter, #Kannappa, releasing worldwide on June 27. A film close to my heart. A story that reflects the very spirit I carry today. Har Har Mahadev!"

Jyotirlingas are shrines of Lord Shiva. The 12 sacred places include Somnath, Mallikarjuna, Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Kedarnath, Bhimashankar, Vishwanath, Trimbakeshwar, Baidyanath, Nageshwar, Rameshwaram, and Grishneshwar.

About Kannappa

Kannappa features an ensemble like Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo. Apart from these, it also features cameos from Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Kajal Aggarwal portrays Goddess Parvati, Mohanlal as Kirata, and Prabhas plays the role of Rudra.

Notably, the film was originally scheduled to release on 25 April 2025 in Telugu along with dubbed versions of Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and English. However it was delayed because of VFX enhancement and post-production issues. Later, the production house revealed the new release date as 27 June 2025.