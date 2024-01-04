Breaking News
Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her Kannada debut with KGF star Yash in 'Toxic': Reports

Updated on: 04 January,2024 10:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rumour mills are filled with rumours about Kareena Kapoor. Apparently, the Bollywood actress is all set to make her Kannada debut with KGF star Yash in his upcoming movie 'Toxic, as per a report in Filmfare

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her Kannada debut with KGF star Yash in 'Toxic': Reports

Kareena Kapoor to join hands with KGF star Yash?

Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her Kannada debut with KGF star Yash in 'Toxic': Reports
Rumour mills are filled with rumours about Kareena Kapoor Khan. Apparently, the Bollywood actress is all set to make her Kannada debut with KGF star Yash in his upcoming movie 'Toxic, as per a report in Filmfare. Yash announced the venture of his new gilm last year, but only in December was the title revealed. Most of the details about the movie are still under wraps, but allegedly, Kareena Kapoor has landed the lead role in the movie.


Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her Kannada debut


As per the report in Filmfare, director Geetu Mohandas and Yash are most likely to announce that Kareena will be joining hands with the star cast in the upcoming days, with filming scheduled to start as soon as a few weeks. This would mean that Kareena Kapoor Khan is making her Kannada debut. 


Kareena Kapoor is not the first Bollywood actress to work with Yash. The ace director had already collaborated with Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in KGF 2.

'Toxic' would mark Yash's 19th movie. He even provided a first look at the characters. The video included many anti-heroes, including DC Comics' villain, 'Joker'. Prior to Kareena's name being attached to the film, it was believed that the lead actress was going to be Sai Pallavi or Raashii Khanna.

Nothing has been confirmed so far. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan joining ISPL

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have joined the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owners of team Kolkata. The ISPL is India's first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium. It is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai.

Kareena, who shared the announcement on Instagram, said cricket is a long-running tradition in the family. Legendary cricketer and former Indian captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was her father-in-law.

"Cricket, a tradition we cherish, a love we share... It runs in the family after all. So thrilled to announce our ownership of Team Kolkata in the Indian Street Premiere League! It's a fantastic opportunity for young aspiring cricketers out there and we couldn't be happier to be part of this experience," she wrote on Wednesday. The ISPL team responded, "Thrilled to have you both on board, your presence adds immense joy to our cricket family!"

