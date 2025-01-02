Breaking News
Keerthy Suresh reveals how she kept her relationship under wraps until marriage: 'Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay knew'

Updated on: 02 January,2025 10:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Keerthy Suresh got married to her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil in December last year. They managed to keep their relationship a well-guarded secret for 15 years. The actress reveals how she did it and why

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil with Vijay

Keeping your personal life private is a task when you are a public figure working in the film industry in India. However, Keerthy Suresh did the seemingly impossible as she dated Antony Thattil for 15 years without the media or fans getting to know about it. Even as she got linked with artists from the industry, the National Award winning actress kept mum. She only disclosed her relationship days before her marriage to Antony Thattil. The couple had a beautiful Tamil-styled and later a church wedding ceremony in Goa in December 2024. 


Keerthy revealed that very few people in the industry were aware of her relationship with Antony. “Nobody knew; only close friends of mine knew. And even in the industry, Sam (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) knew, Jagadish (Palanisamy) had been a part of the journey from the beginning, Atlee, Priya, Vijay sir, Kalyani (Priyadarshan), Aishwarya Lekshmi…very few people, our friends, from the industry knew, " she told Galatta India in an interview. She said that she chose to keep her relationship out of the public eye. 


Suresh said that they have been planning the wedding since April 2002 and were worried that it would come out but it did not. "I thought it would come out way earlier, but we somehow managed. We both like to keep our personal things as private as possible. Thattil is media-shy…we don’t walk around holding hands; we’re not used to PDAs. Even our first trip abroad together was in 2017 when Jagadish took us to Bangkok. We went on a solo trip for the first time only two years ago,” she said.


 
 
 
 
 
How Keerthy and Antony met

Keerthy reached out to Antony through the social networking site Orkut when she was in the 12th grade. Antony is seven years older than her and was working in Qatar at the time. They dated for years before she said yes and moved in with him during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh recently made her Hindi film debut with the film 'Baby John' which also stars Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi,

