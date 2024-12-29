Keerthy Suresh made her Bollywood debut with Baby John starring Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi. During the film's promotion, the actress had an awkward interaction with paparazzi

Keerthy Suresh in an awkward interaction with paparazzi (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Paparazzi calls Keerthy Suresh 'Keerthy dosa', here’s what happened next! x 00:00

Actress Keerthy Suresh recently made her Bollywood debut with the Christmas release Baby John. Keerthy is now setting her foot in the Hindi industry and trying to make a mark in front of Hindi-speaking audiences. She is currently in Mumbai promoting Baby John. However, her Mumbai visit had an awkward interaction with the paparazzi as they called her, "Keerthy Dosa".

ADVERTISEMENT

Keerthy Suresh's awkward paparazzi encounter in Mumbai

On Thursday night, Keerthy stepped out wearing an elegant denim dress and posed for paps outside the venue. As the paps were asking her to pose, they mistakenly called her "Kriti". Keerthy immediately corrected them by saying, "Kriti" nahi "Keerthy".

While this could have been a genuine mistake. The matter worsened when some photographers jokingly called her, "dosa". They were calling her, "Keerthy Dosa". Keerthy was visibly annoyed. She set the record straight of tolerating no-nonsense. She promptly corrected them by saying, "Keerthy dosa nahi, Keerthy Suresh. Aur dosa mujhe pasand hai" (I am not Keerthy dosa, I am Keerthy Suresh. And I like dosa).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KEERTHY MY L❤VE😘 (@keerthy4uuu)

Keerthy starred alongside Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in Baby John. Written by Atlee and directed by Kalees, the film is the first of Keerthy in Bollywood. The cast recently visited the set of Big Boss 18 to promote the film. Keerthy shared some pictures from the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Recently, Varun and Keerthy sent Christmas wishes to their fans with adorable photos in front of the Christmas tree. Keerthy captioned the post, Baby Meera & Baby John wish you a merry Christ-MASS "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Keerthy Suresh's remarkable works in the South Indian cinema

Keerthy has well-established herself in Tamil and Telugu cinema with acclaimed performances in Ring Master (2014), Nenu Sailaja (2016), Remo (2016), and Bairavaa (2017). Her portrayal of Savitri in the film Mahanati earned her a National Award for Best Actress.

Recently, Keerthy got married to her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil. The couple got married on December 12 in a traditional Brahmin and Christian ceremony.