Actress Keerthy Suresh married her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil a week ago in Goa. Away from the eyes of the paparazzi, the couple had a traditional Tamil ceremony followed by a Christian wedding in the state. Keerthy has been sharing pictures from her wedding day on her Instagram handle.

On Wednesday night, Keerthy dropped pictures of her and her husband posing with Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. In the first picture, Vijay can be seen happily posing with the newly weds dressed in a white short and mundu. the second picture sees Vijay having a happy conversation with the newlyweds.

Sharing the pictures, Keerthy wrote, "When our dream icon blessed us at our dream weddinggg! @actorvijay sir 🤗❤️

Keerthy Suresh and Vijay have worked together in two films. The first shared screen in teh 2017 film 'Bairavaa' and then in the 2018 film 'Sarkar'.

Keerthy has never shied away from celebrating her love for Vijay, not only as his co-star but his fan girl for years.

Keerthy's first public appearance post marriage

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh made her first public appearance post marriage on Wednesday in Mumbai. She was in the city for the promotions of her upcoming film 'Baby John'. Dressed in a stunning red bodycon dress, she was seen flaunting her taalimaala (mangalsutra).

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan who plays the lead in the film was in a playful mood at the event as he pulled the leg of his co-star Keerthy Suresh. During a recent promotional event for the film, Varun was seen teasing Keerthy. He said, “Our new bride has come to Mumbai. I don't want to be the only married actor. Now we both are. Congratulations”.

Baby John is directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee who last directed Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead and is the adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster 'Theri'. The original starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson in the lead and was directed by Atlee.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is currently shooting his last film tentatively titled Thalapathy69. It will mark his final film as he has announced retirement to pursue his political career.