After tying the knot in a dreamy traditional ceremony, Keerthy Suresh married her long-time beau Antony Thattil in a fairytale white wedding.

After tying the knot in a dreamy traditional ceremony, Keerthy Suresh married her long-time beau Antony Thattil in a fairytale white wedding. The pictures of the grand event are sure to leave everyone awestruck. Today, Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram to drop multiple pictures from her white wedding. In the pictures, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a bodycon dress with a long train, while Antony’s stylish tux made him look smart and classy.

While sharing the carousel of pictures, the couple, in a joint post, captioned it, "#ForTheLoveOfNyke." The first picture shows them kissing each other as a rainbow of colours splash the sky. The next picture captures a happy Antony in an open car, smiling and giving a high-five to Atlee. Another picture shows them holding hands, and the one that made everyone go "aww" features the couple playing with their furry friend.

The wedding photographer also shared a beautiful click on social media and captioned it: "Keerthy + Antony! Pronounced man and wife. Shot for @storiesbyjosephradhik That one EPIC moment I always want to nail at every wedding, just that this lasted for all of one frame. #fortheloveofNYKE"

As soon as Keerthy Suresh posted the pictures, fans began reacting to them. One fan wrote, "Once again, happy married life, sir and madam." Another commented, "Congrats, my Kitty. Looking so cute, both of you." Keerthy’s Baby John co-star Varun Dhawan also couldn’t stop himself from commenting, writing, "So beautiful."

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil traditional wedding

Keerthy Suresh married her long-time beau Antony Thattil in a traditional ceremony in Goa on December 11. The couple shared photos from the ceremony, showcasing moments of pure joy and happiness as they tied the knot, promising to stay together forever. The pictures captured the couple during various wedding rituals, surrounded by relatives and loved ones cheering for them.

Keerthy has been dating Antony for 15 years and managed to keep their relationship under wraps despite leading a very public life as an actress. After news of her marriage surfaced, she took to Instagram to share her first picture with Antony, making their relationship public last month.

Keerthy is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Baby John. Directed by A. Kaleeswaran, the action film stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. It is reportedly a remake of the Tamil film Theri, which starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film has received a massive response from fans.