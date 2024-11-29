Keerthy Suresh visited Tirupati temple on Friday with her parents. During the visit, the actress confirmed her Goa wedding with boyfriend Antony Thattil. The couple will tie the knot on December 11

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh has confirmed that she will be tying the knot with Antony Thattil in Goa next month. The actress was spotted at the Tirupati temple seeking blessings for what lies ahead for her both professionally and personally. The actress also spoke to the media who were waiting for her outside the temple premises.

On Friday, Keerthy visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati. The viral clips of her visit to the temple reveal the she was accompanied by her father and producer G Suresh Kumar and her mother actress Menaka.

When asked about her visit, Keerthy said, “Next, my Hindi project named Baby John is releasing, and my wedding is set to take place next month. I visited the temple for that (to seek blessings).”

She also disclosed the wedding’s location, confirming, “It is happening in Goa.”

Keerthy has been dating Antony for 15 years and managed to keep her relationship under wraps despite leading a very public life as an actress. After news of her marriage came out, she took to Instagram to share her first picture with Antony. In the picture, clicked during Diwali, Antony lit up a firecracker and held it up high. Keerthy stood next to him with her hand on his shoulder. Both of them looked at the sky with their backs to the camera. Sharing the photo, Keerthy wrote, "15 years and counting (infinity symbol and nazar amulet emojis). It has always been..AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk) (laughing and red heart emojis)."

Reportedly, Keerthy and Antony will tie the knot on December 11 in Goa.

About Keerthy Suresh's Bollywood debut

The action film 'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. It is reportedly a remake of the Tamil film Theri that starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. 'Baby John' is touted as one of the highly anticipated action entertainers and is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25, adding to the festive cheer.

Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of film producer G. Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka. She began her career as a child actress in the early 2000s and returned to films after studying fashion design. She had her first lead role in the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali.