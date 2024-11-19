Well, to end all the confusion, here’s detailed information about who Antony Thattil is and what he does. Read on to know everything about Keerthy’s childhood sweetheart

Antony Thattil & Keerthy Suresh

On Monday, reports surfaced that Keerthy Suresh is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil. Though the actress hasn't confirmed the news as of now, it has been said that she will be getting married in Goa in December. While the news of Keerthy’s wedding has elated her fans, people wonder who Antony, Keerthy’s childhood sweetheart, is. Well, to end all the confusion, here’s detailed information about who Antony Thattil is and what he does. Read on to know everything about Keerthy’s childhood sweetheart and would-be husband.

Who is Keerthy Suresh’s boyfriend Antony Thattil?

Antony Thattil is a Dubai-based businessman who owns a chain of resorts in his hometown, Kochi. The businessman, who likes to keep a low-key profile and is media-shy, has a couple of companies registered under his name in Keerthy’s hometown, Chennai. Because of his media-shy personality, he doesn't make many media appearances. As per a report in 'India Times', Keerthy and Antony have been dating for 15 years now. The duo met each other when the actress was in school, and Antony was about to start college.

More about Keerthy Suresh’s wedding

According to a report in 'Deccan Herald', Keerthy Suresh will be tying the knot at a luxurious resort in Goa during the second week of December. The wedding will be an intimate affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The report stated that the marriage will take place on December 11. The wedding festivities will kick off on December 9 and will go on for three days.

The report further suggests that celebrities like Thalapathy Vijay, Chiranjeevi, Varun Dhawan, Sivakarthikeyan, Atlee, and Nani will be there with Keerthy on her special day. Wedding invites have also been sent to Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Pawan Kalyan, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and other prominent names from showbiz, who are likely to grace the wedding.

About Keerthy Suresh's Bollywood debut

The action film 'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. It is reportedly a remake of the Tamil film 'Theri', which starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from fans.