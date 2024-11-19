Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again
Mumbai: Man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz
Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black
Baba Siddique murder case: Cops close in on key conspirator
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai environmental group appeals to candidates, calls for climate action commitments
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Keerthy Suresh to get married in Goa ahead of Bollywood debut Baby Johns release

Keerthy Suresh to get married in Goa ahead of Bollywood debut Baby John's release?

Updated on: 19 November,2024 09:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Keerthy Suresh is reportedly set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend in Goa in December. The guest list include Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Varun Dhawan, Sivakarthikeyan, Atlee and others

Keerthy Suresh to get married in Goa ahead of Bollywood debut Baby John's release?

Keerthy Suresh

Listen to this article
Keerthy Suresh to get married in Goa ahead of Bollywood debut Baby John's release?
x
00:00

Actress Keerthy Suresh is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut 'Baby John' that is scheduled to release later this year. However, there seem to be wedding bells for the actress before her Bollywood debut. The actress who has made her mark with her performance in South cinema is reportedly planning to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend in December in Goa. 


According to a report in Deccan Herald, Keerthy Suresh will be tying the knot at a luxurious resort in Goa during the second week of December. The wedding will be an intimate affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The report stated that the marriage will take place on December 11. The wedding festivities will kick off from December 9 and will go on for three days.  


Reportedly, Keerthy has been in a relationship with Antony Thattil for the past 15 years. He is a Dubai-based businessman. It is rumoured that Antony Thattil and Keerthy Suresh went to school together, and they were high school sweethearts. More details about Antony, his profession and his relationship with Keerthy are awaited.


The report further suggests that celebrities like 'Thalapathy Vijay, Chiranjeevi, Varun Dhawan, Sivakarthikeyan, Atlee and Nani will be there with Keertthy on her special day. Even the wedding invites have been sent to Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Pawan Kalyan, Udayanidhi Stalin and other prominent names from the showbiz and are likely to grace the wedding.

About Keerthy Suresh's Bollywood debut

The action film 'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. It is reportedly a remake of the Tamil film Theri that starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson.  Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. 'Baby John' is touted as one of the highly anticipated action entertainers and is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25, adding to the festive cheer.

Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of film producer G. Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka.[2] She began her career as a child actress in the early 2000s and returned to films after studying fashion design. She had her first lead role in the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

celebrity wedding Keerthy Suresh Marriage Entertainment News Baby John Regional Cinema News south cinema goa

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK