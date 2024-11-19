Keerthy Suresh is reportedly set to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend in Goa in December. The guest list include Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Varun Dhawan, Sivakarthikeyan, Atlee and others

Keerthy Suresh

Listen to this article Keerthy Suresh to get married in Goa ahead of Bollywood debut Baby John's release? x 00:00

Actress Keerthy Suresh is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut 'Baby John' that is scheduled to release later this year. However, there seem to be wedding bells for the actress before her Bollywood debut. The actress who has made her mark with her performance in South cinema is reportedly planning to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend in December in Goa.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report in Deccan Herald, Keerthy Suresh will be tying the knot at a luxurious resort in Goa during the second week of December. The wedding will be an intimate affair with just family and close friends in attendance. The report stated that the marriage will take place on December 11. The wedding festivities will kick off from December 9 and will go on for three days.

Reportedly, Keerthy has been in a relationship with Antony Thattil for the past 15 years. He is a Dubai-based businessman. It is rumoured that Antony Thattil and Keerthy Suresh went to school together, and they were high school sweethearts. More details about Antony, his profession and his relationship with Keerthy are awaited.

The report further suggests that celebrities like 'Thalapathy Vijay, Chiranjeevi, Varun Dhawan, Sivakarthikeyan, Atlee and Nani will be there with Keertthy on her special day. Even the wedding invites have been sent to Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Pawan Kalyan, Udayanidhi Stalin and other prominent names from the showbiz and are likely to grace the wedding.

About Keerthy Suresh's Bollywood debut

The action film 'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. It is reportedly a remake of the Tamil film Theri that starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. The teaser of the film received massive responses from the fans.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande. 'Baby John' is touted as one of the highly anticipated action entertainers and is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25, adding to the festive cheer.

Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of film producer G. Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka.[2] She began her career as a child actress in the early 2000s and returned to films after studying fashion design. She had her first lead role in the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali.