Thalapathy Vijay's latest release titled GOAT (Greatest Of All Times) was made on a massive budget of Rs 400 crore making it one of the most expensive Tamil language films

Thalapathy Vijay

Listen to this article GOAT salaries: Thalapathy Vijay charged more than major Bollywood stars for his double role in most expensive Tamil film x 00:00

Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' (Greatest Of All Times) hit the theatres worldwide on September 5. Fans rushed to the theatre on day one to catch the first show. Some cities saw shows as early as 4 am on first day. People took to the streets to celebrate the release of the Venkat Prabhu directorial. The film presented Vijay as a true-blue commercial hero, just the way his fans love to watch him. The film was made on a massive budget and has been doing impressive business at the box-office owing to the superstar's popularity. But do you know? Thalapathy has charged a whopping sum for the film overtaking major male stars in Bollywood as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay takes away biggest chunk in actor salaries in GOAT

Vijay plays a double role in the film and seems to have charged separately for both roles. At least the figures make us feel that way. The film was made on a budget of Rs 400 crore making it one of the most expensive movies made in the Tamil film industry. Vijay's fees commanded 50 percent of the film's budget as he charged Rs 200 cr. His fees have truly been justified with his superstardom and his ability to pull a massive audience to the theatres time and again.

Here's how much rest of the cast earned

According to a report in Times of India, Prabhu Deva who played a crucial role in the film earned Rs 2 crore.

Actor Prashant who played an important role in the film earned Rs 75 lakh for his role. Senior Malayalam film actor Jayaram also played a pivotal role in the film. He earned Rs 50 lakh for his role.

Suhasini Rajaram Naidu who is popularly known as Sneha played the female lead opposite Vijay. She took home an amount of Rs 30 lakh for her role.

Ajmal Ameer took home Rs 50 lakh while Mohan charged Rs 40 lakh.

Meanwhile, director Venkat Prabhu took a big sum of Rs 10 crore. GOAT marked is debut collaboration with Vijay. The filmmaker has made movies like 'Maanaadu', 'Custody', 'Chennai 6000028', 'Maasu Engira Masilamani', 'Saroja', 'Goa', Biriyani among others.