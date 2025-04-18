Juhi Parmar expressed her desire to play the role of a single mother someday, as she believes, "Its versy easy to pass judgements for a single parent"

Juhi Parmar with her daughter

Listen to this article Mother’s Day 2025: Juhi Parmar wishes to play single parent on screen, says ‘A lot of people will have veil off their heads’ x 00:00

Juhi Parmar is one of the most loved actresses of the television world. Known for her role as Kumkum in Kumkum Bhagya, the actress is also a single parent to her 12-year-old daughter Samaira. Being a single parent isn't an easy task, but Juhi has been trying her hundred per cent to fulfil the duty of both a mother and a father. As Mother's Day is approaching, here's a revisit to Juhi Parmar's interview with us at Mid-Day, where she talked about how society is quick to judge single moms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Juhi Parmar on single moms being judged easily

While talking to us, Juhi Parmar expressed her desire to play the role of a single mother someday, as she believes, "Its versy easy to pass judgements for a single parent, but to actually get a peek into a single parent's life and see how challenging it is, yet how beautiful it is, how overwhelming it is, how wholesome it is—if you get to see a show from a single parent's point of view, a lot of people who are sitting out there with preconceived notions about a single parent, especially a woman, will really have the veil off their heads."

While talking about how being a single parent is actually more challenging, Juhi shared, "I've always said that a single parent should be called a double parent because that one person is playing a double role. I'm playing a double role in my real life because I'm the mother, I'm the father."

Juhi Parmar on celebrating Mother’s day

While talking about the idea of having a specific day to celebrate mothers, Juhi concluded, “See, it's like when we celebrate somebody's birthday. That does not mean that we’re not celebrating their life throughout the year. But that one day, you just celebrate it all the more. You get a reason to be happier or to do things for each other or to make that person smile and feel special. I look at Mother’s Day like that. It doesn’t mean that apart from that one day, mothers are not special. Mothers are the backbone of our life and they are so special to us, so important in our life. That just one day is never enough. It’s just that one day when you just make them feel all the more special.”

Juhi Parmar got married to Sachin Shroff in 2009, but the two later decided to go their separate ways on June 25, 2018. Juhi Parmar was most recently seen in Yeh Meri Family season 3. The mini-series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon miniTV.