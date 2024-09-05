Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' 'X' review: Here's the internet's verdict

Crowds lined up outside theatres to catch the first show, which started at 4 am. People who have already seen it are sharing their excitement and praising the film, check it out!

Thalapathy Vijay's movie 'GOAT' hit the big screens, and fans are going wild. Crowds lined up outside theatres to catch the first show, which started at 4 am. People who have already seen it are sharing their excitement and praising the film on social media. Take a look at how fans are celebrating 'GOAT.'

Goat has references to probably all top 6 actors right now. Vijay literally has 0 ego or insecurities. A reason why he is the GOAT OF KOLLYWOOD ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5j6Q3ibp7C — 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨 (@SergioCSKK) September 5, 2024

Theatre turns into stadium🔥

That's how you make a mass entertainer, action movie 🐐.

Some vfx were ok but film was blockbuster.🍿

Last year Jawan=This year GOAT, 5th September becomes historical for mass movies.

.#TheGreatestAllTime #ThalapathyVijay #Trisha #GOATReview pic.twitter.com/XudmREHE0h — samajiktoxic_ (@shhuv_twts) September 5, 2024

About the cameos in Thalapathy Vijay's movie 'GOAT'

Meanwhile, as the first-day, first-show of the film kicked off early in many theatres across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, fans took to social media platform X to share snapshots of Trisha’s lively performance in 'GOAT'. She is seen in a yellow saree, dancing alongside Vijay in the catchy song ‘Matta’.

As it turns out Indian cricketer MS Dhoni makes a special appearance in the film. In the scene we see, Dhoni stepping out on the field dressed in Chennai Super Kings jersey. We then get to see Vijay performing gravity defying bike stunts and heading at full speed towards the stadium where Dhoni is playing. The visuals seemed to have been used from one of CSK's game for IPL. The crowd went wild to see their Thala and Thalapathy in the same frame.

GOAT to have a Rs 100 crore on day 1?

Thalapathy Vijay's fans have taken it upon themselves to ensure that this Thursday's release beats all previous records of the actor's film. According to trade portal Sacnilk, the film saw high advance bookings in states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh , Telangana and Maharashtra. At the worldwide box office, the Thalapathy Vijay film has crossed Rs 50 crore in its advance booking as of Wednesday. Given these numbers, GOAT is likely to open above Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Thalapathy's previous release 'Leo' had opened at Rs 142 crore at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, 'The Greatest of All Time's dubbed Hindi version will not be a threat to the blissful run of Stree 2 as the former will not be released in national multiplex chains -- PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis after makers failed to adhere to the theatrical guidelines. These guidelines state that makers of all new Hindi movies will have to maintain an 8-week-gap between the theatrical release and premiere on OTT platforms. The makers of GOAT, however, have a pre-decided agreement with an OTT platform to release the movie just after 4 weeks, as per media reports.