GOAT release: MS Dhoni, Trisha's appearance in Thalapthy Vijay's film makes crowd go wild, watch video

Updated on: 05 September,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

GOAT release: Thalapathy Vijay's latest film has hit the theatres and the reactions are amazing. Audiences were in for a treat when they saw cameo by MS Dhoni and Trisha in the film

GOAT release: MS Dhoni, Trisha's appearance in Thalapthy Vijay's film makes crowd go wild, watch video

GOAT stills

GOAT release: MS Dhoni, Trisha's appearance in Thalapthy Vijay's film makes crowd go wild, watch video
And the big day for Thalapathy Vijay's fans is here! The release of his film 'Greatest Of All Times (GOAT)' has brought a lot of excitement among fans who headed to the theatres to watch the film FDFS (first-day first show). While fans were excited to watch the Venkat Prabhu directorial, they went crazy with the cameo appearances in the film. Visuals of the audience reacting to MS Dhoni's appearance and Trisha's guest role in the cinema hall is nothing short of a treat to watch. 


Yes, as it turns out Indian cricketer MS Dhoni makes a special appearance in the film. In the scene we see, Dhoni stepping out on the field dressed in Chennai Super Kings jersey. We then get to see Vijay performing gravity defying bike stunts and heading at full speed towards the stadium where Dhoni is playing. The visuals seemed to have been used from one of CSK's game for IPL. The crowd went wild to see their Thala and Thalapathy in the same frame. 



Apart from that, the fans were also thrilled to see Trisha in a guest role for one of the songs in the film. 


GOAT to have a Rs 100 crore day 1? 

Thalapathy Vijay's fans have taken it upon themselves to ensure that this Thursday's release beats all previous records of the actor's film. According to trade portal Sacnilk, the film saw high advance bookings in states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh , Telangana and Maharashtra. At the worldwide box office, the Thalapathy Vijay film has crossed Rs 50 crore in its advance booking as of Wednesday. Given these numbers, GOAT is likely to open above Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Thalapathy's previous release 'Leo' had opened at Rs 142 crore at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, 'The Greatest of All Time's dubbed Hindi version will not be a threat to the blissful run of Stree 2 as the former will not be released in national multiplex chains -- PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis after makers failed to adhere to the theatrical guidelines.  These guidelines state that makers of all new Hindi movies will have to maintain an 8-week-gap between the theatrical release and premiere on OTT platforms. The makers of GOAT, however, have a pre-decided agreement with an OTT platform to release the movie just after 4 weeks, as per media reports. 

About GOAT:

The trailer introduces Vijay as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The trailer gives a glimpse of Vijay's double role, playing a father-son duo.

It is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment.

'GOAT' also features Prabhudheva and Prashanth, alongside actors such as Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran, VTV Ganesh, and Aravind Akash.

