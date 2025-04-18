Breaking News
Mumbai local train update: Fast train services delayed in Vasai-Virar section

Updated on: 18 April,2025 10:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Western Railway officials confirmed that the disruption was caused by a power failure in the engine of the Bandra Terminus–Ahmedabad Lokshakti Express, just before Vasai station

Mumbai local train update: Fast train services delayed in Vasai-Virar section

Commuters on the Western Railway line have been experiencing delays as fast train services have been affected in the Vasai–Virar section for the past 15 to 20 minutes.





Western Railway officials confirmed that the disruption was caused by a power failure in the engine of the Bandra Terminus–Ahmedabad Lokshakti Express, just before Vasai station. As a result, several fast local trains have been stranded behind it.

