Mumbai local train update: Fast train services delayed in Vasai-Virar section

Western Railway officials confirmed that the disruption was caused by a power failure in the engine of the Bandra Terminus–Ahmedabad Lokshakti Express, just before Vasai station
Representational pic
Commuters on the Western Railway line have been experiencing delays as fast train services have been affected in the Vasai–Virar section for the past 15 to 20 minutes.
