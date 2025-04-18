Mumbai local train update: Fast train services delayed in Vasai-Virar section

Western Railway officials confirmed that the disruption was caused by a power failure in the engine of the Bandra Terminus–Ahmedabad Lokshakti Express, just before Vasai station

Commuters on the Western Railway line have been experiencing delays as fast train services have been affected in the Vasai–Virar section for the past 15 to 20 minutes.

WR officials confirmed that the disruption was caused by a power failure in the engine of the Bandra Terminus–Ahmedabad… pic.twitter.com/5sl1Lg7pcH — Mid Day (@mid_day) April 18, 2025

Western Railway officials confirmed that the disruption was caused by a power failure in the engine of the Bandra Terminus–Ahmedabad Lokshakti Express, just before Vasai station. As a result, several fast local trains have been stranded behind it.