To carry out these urgent repairs, the water supply from the affected pipeline has been temporarily shut off, an official TMC statement said

The leak was noticed around 12:30 pm on Friday, and repair work was immediately initiated. Pic/TMC

The water supply in parts of Thane district in Maharashtra will be affected on Friday and Saturday due to a leakage in a pipeline, the civic officials said on Friday.

According to an official statement, issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the residents in Thane city will experience low water pressure on Friday, 18 April, and Saturday, 19 April 2025, due to a leak in the water pipeline operated by the Shahad-Temghar Water Supply Authority (STEM) authority, which supplies water to the city.

It said that the leak was noticed around 12:30 pm on Friday, and repair work was immediately initiated by the STEM.

"To carry out these urgent repairs, the water supply from the affected pipeline has been temporarily shut off," the statement said.

According to Vinod Pawar, Assistant City Engineer (Water Supply) of Thane Municipal Corporation, once the repair work is completed, it will take some time for the water supply to return to normal pressure, the official statement said.

The TMC also shared the details of the areas that would be specifically face low pressure in water supply.

It said that during this period, low water pressure is expected in the following areas-

Mumbra Retibunder, parts of Kalwa, Kharegaon, Saket, Rabodi, Uthalsar, Khopat, Ghodbunder Road, Gandhinagar, Pokhran Road No. 1 & 2, Indiranagar, Charai, Siddheshwar, Bhaskar Colony, and Ghantali.

"Residents are advised to use water wisely and store sufficient water in advance until the normal supply is restored," said an official.

Govt gives BMC nod to use reserve stock; lake levels at 30.24 per cent capacity

Meanwhile, the state government has tentatively agreed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) request that 1.79 lakh million litres of water from its reserve stock be allocated for the city. The civic body routinely makes such requests in March. Currently, the water stock in all seven lakes is 4,37,727 million litres or 30.24 per cent of the total stock.

Civic officials said the existing stock should be able to fulfil Mumbai’s water requirements until July. “But just to be safe, we have requested the state government’s irrigation department for reserve stock,” an official said.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Yatin Dalvi confirmed that the state government had agreed to the civic body’s request. A BMC source stated that the rate of evaporation increases during the summer and due to low lake levels, water pressure decreases. “To remedy this, the BMC demanded additional water stock from the state-owned Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa reservoirs.

“If the monsoon season is delayed, we can use reserve water stock from the Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa,” an official added. Last month, the BMC asked for 68,000 million litres from the Upper Vaitarna and 1.13 lakh million litres from the Bhatsa.