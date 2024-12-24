Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi along with Presenter Atlee, producer Priya Atlee and director Kalees sought blessings at the revered Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain

With his highly anticipated Christmas entertainer 'Baby John' set to release tomorrow, Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi along with Presenter Atlee, producer Priya Atlee and director Kalees sought blessings at the revered Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain. The team participated in the sacred Bhasma Aarti, a unique and spiritually significant ritual at the temple.

Speaking about the experience, Varun Dhawan said, "Visiting Mahakaleshwar has always been a dream. Being here feels surreal—the energy is so powerful and calming that it left me truly at peace. I'm leaving with a sense of positivity and gratitude."

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself dressed in a dhoti and kurta. He has chandan on his forehead. The actor can be seen sitting on the pavement and is looking away from the camera.

For the caption, he wrote: “Feeling blessed Jai Mahakal.”

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is a temple dedicated to Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, shrines which are said to be the most sacred abodes of Shiva.The temple is situated on the side of the holy river Shipra.

The presiding deity, Shiva in the lingam form is believed to be Swayambhu, deriving currents of power (Shakti) from within itself as against the other images and lingams that are ritually established and invested with mantra-shakti.

Baby John Advance booking update

Advance bookings for the much-anticipated Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John have opened, and trade analysts believe the film looks promising. The actioner, they claim, is expected to rake in Rs 16 crore on its opening day, with collections over the first weekend likely to cross Rs 50 crore. That the film—directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee—aims to cater to the masses implies that it is a strong contender at the box-office.

However, trade experts exercise restraint when pitting it against other offerings of the year. Girish Wankhede tells mid-day, “It’s too early to know the exact [figures] because the bookings are picking up as we speak.

Since it is set to release soon after the release of Pushpa 2—The Rule, they couldn’t open booking earlier. That has compromised the [collections]. It cannot match [the collections] of Stree 2 or Pushpa 2. But, it has great music, Atlee’s name, and Varun’s star power. There is a good chance that the film will pick up from Monday.” A remake of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil film Theri, Baby John also features Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff.