Just a few days before its release, Baby John has faced a road bump as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has requested a few changes in Varun Dhawan starrer

Varun Dhawan in Baby John

Listen to this article CBFC demands multiple changes in Baby John: Censoring Lal Bahadur Shastri & Phule reference to cigarette burn shot x 00:00

Varun Dhawan's Baby John is all set to hit the theatres on December 25, Christmas. The movie is creating quite a buzz, and fans are excited about the release of this action thriller, starring Dhawan in the role of a cop. Another thing making the audience restless is Salman Khan's cameo in the highly anticipated film. Now, just a few days before its release, the movie has faced a road bump as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has requested a few changes in Atlee's production.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBFC demand changes in Baby John

As per Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC has given a U/A certificate to Varun's film, but that didn’t come easily. The board has suggested modifications to the film, including a disclaimer clarifying that Baby John has no connection to any political figure or entity. Another modification includes a voiceover and text stating that the child artists in the film have performed adhering to existing guidelines.

The CBFC has also asked for a specific dialogue change, including muting the term “Phule” in a reference to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. The board also demanded replacing the mention of Lal Bahadur Shastri with another term, which is yet to be disclosed.

The CBFC recommended four visual changes for the film, including one where someone was kicking a 'kalash' (sacred pot). Visuals of characters being set on fire were shortened by 50%, a shot of cigarette burns on a character’s face was toned down, and a close-up of a gunshot was re-edited. The board also asked the makers to submit an AWBI (Animal Welfare Board of India) certificate.

About Baby John

Baby John stars Varun Dhawan, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Baby John is a big cinematic spectacle that you cannot miss! Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is a production of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, the film is set to hit theatres on December 25, 2024.

Baby John trailer

Directed by Kalees, the trailer provides a preview of the world of Baby John, which is a perfect combination of action, entertainment, humour, and foot-tapping tracks. In the film, Varun Dhawan plays a dad on cop duty. The trailer opens with a look into Baby John's world where he shares a happy life with his daughter. The 3-minute, 6-second-long clip gets intense as the dark reality unveils, exposing us to the world of traps, rapes, and murders. The clip ends with a glimpse of Bhaijaan Salman Khan, who wishes everyone ‘Merry Christmas’ at the end. The trailer gives an adrenaline rush, and apart from Salman's cameo and Varun's obvious heroic presence, what stood out was Jackie Shroff in a negative role, sending chills down our spines.