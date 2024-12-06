Baby John: Varun Dhawan has kickstarted the film's promotion with a grand poster launch in the city. Varun also met his specially-abled fan and had a great time

In Pic: Varun Dhawan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Varun Dhawan meets specially-abled fan; unveils 100-ft poster as he kickstarts Baby John promotions x 00:00

Varun Dhawan's Baby John is one of the most anticipated films, and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the actor's film. The buzz began with its trailer release when fans were amazed to see Varun in a different avatar. Now, the actor has kickstarted the film's promotion with a grand poster launch in the city. Varun also met his fans and had a great time. He was accompanied by producer Murad Khetani from Cine1 Studios.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Varun Dhawan unveiled Baby John's poster

Varun Dhawan and producer Murad Khetani from Cine1 Studios unveiled a massive 100 ft poster of Baby John outside a cinema hall today, kickstarting the film promotions. Varun also shook a leg with fans on the chartbuster track Nain Matakka. Several videos of Varun having a blast at the grand event in the city have surfaced online.

A video of Varun also came out on social media, showing him meeting one of his fans. The video features Dhawan posing with his specially-abled fan, which has touched the hearts of netizens. One user commented, "Bhai esa dekh ke bhot achha lagta hai!!!" Another wrote, "Respect for Varun Dhawan." A third fan shared, "Awwww, how so sweet, VD." Meanwhile, others dropped heart emojis and smileys.

About Baby John

Varun Dhawan leads an impressive ensemble cast, including Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. This holiday season is going to be even more exciting for cinema lovers. Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is a production of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, the film is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.

Varun Dhawan’s work front

His debut show Citadel: Honey Bunny, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been released on Prime Video. Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian installment of the global Citadel franchise. The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of the spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

He also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor and Border 2 in the pipeline.