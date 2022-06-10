Breaking News
Updated on: 10 June,2022 09:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Hombale is best known for giving us 'KGF' franchise. And their latest announcement has created curiosity among the audience

'KGF' makers announce their new project 'Swag, Punch, Swing'

Picture courtesy/Hombale Productions' Twitter account


Hombale Productions, on Thursday, announced their next project titled 'Swag, Punch, Swing'.

Taking to Twitter, the makers uploaded the poster of their film on Twitter.





