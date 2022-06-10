'KGF' makers announce their new project 'Swag, Punch, Swing'

Hombale is best known for giving us 'KGF' franchise. And their latest announcement has created curiosity among the audience

Hombale Productions, on Thursday, announced their next project titled 'Swag, Punch, Swing'.

Taking to Twitter, the makers uploaded the poster of their film on Twitter.

"Gloves off! Action on! The hunt begins," the makers captioned the post.

"Woaah. Who is the lead actor?" a social media user commented.

"Please reveal details asap," another one wrote.

"Title sounds interesting. Swag, Punch, Swing," a netizen tweeted.

More details regarding 'Swag, Punch, Swing' will be unveiled on 10th June 2022 at 5.25 pm.

