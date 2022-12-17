Breaking News
KGF star Yash clicks individual pictures with 700 fans at an event

Updated on: 17 December,2022 02:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Recently, at an event, Yash clicked selfies/pictures with more than 700 fans present.  While the event organizers suggested clicking a group picture, he obliged to click a picture with each one of the fan present for the event

Yash


Pan India superstar Yash is the king of the box office, but he is also a sovereign when it comes to winning hearts. We have seen his craze among fans and it's surreal to start with. But one reason that makes him the biggest superstar of this generation is his grounded attitude. Recently, at an event, Yash clicked selfies/pictures with more than 700 fans present. 


While the event organizers suggested clicking a group picture, he obliged to click a picture with each one of the fan present for the event. This warm yet huge gesture took another one hour for the event to actually get over.



The kind and warm act of Yash was hugely appreciated by his fans in Bengaluru who came from far to catch a glimpse of him. This speaks volumes about Yash who doesn’t take his stardom for granted. The actor comes from humble background; a self-made star who despite his massive stardom chooses to always remain grounded in his roots and this is one of the top examples. 


Today, his stardom is not just limited to any boundaries. KGF 2 has created examples of its success by booking the biggest opening of 54 Cr. in the Hindi market on the very first day.  The film makes unbelievable numbers as it registers over â¹1250 cr at the box office. Each and everyone is looking forward to what Superstar Yash will be doing next.

