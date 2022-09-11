SIIMA 2022: Yash starrer KGF 2 brings Kannada films massive recognition

Yash had once said that big award shows will one day happen in Bengaluru. And now that the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards is being conducted in Bengaluru, everything Yash did and said has finally become a reality
Yash with wife Radhika Pandit. Pic- PR
If we look at the condition of the Indian box office, the only film that has changed the dynamics with its unprecedented collection is the Kannada film KGF 2 starring Yash. While all the biggies of the industry were struggling to provide content that had a mass appeal, Yash served the audience with a massive blockbuster that makes headlines to date. His magic at the box office changed the dynamics of the Indian Film Industry along with making a shift in the Kannada film industry.
Also Read: SIIMA 2022: Allu Arjun accepts Best Actor Award in Pushpa Raj style; 'Pushpa: The Rise' wins best film, director
This makes us look back at the time when Yash had said that big award shows will one day happen in Bengaluru. And now that the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards is being conducted in Bengaluru, everything Yash did and said has finally become a reality. There is no doubt that Yash and 'KGF 2' have enjoyed a big win at the box office but SIIMA happening in Bengaluru proves that the change the iconic star has brought all together.
View this post on Instagram
From opening at Rs. 54 crores to becoming the biggest star on the map, Yash has delivered. Both he and his films have won India over and have successfully set a mark in Indian cinema. While the film 'KGF 2' managed to grab big numbers for its first-day collection, it has been gaining a lot of love on the OTT platform as well.
Play Quiz: How well do you know Akshay Kumar?